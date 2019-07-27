The state of Texas’ annual sales tax holiday, which has been a yearly event since 1999, is set for Aug. 9 through Aug. 11.
The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend.
A list of apparel and school supplies that can be purchased tax-free is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
— Angela Wilson
