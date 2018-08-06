DICKINSON
Operators of La Vita Bella in Dickinson, and of other Texas assisted living facilities, failed their residents during Hurricane Harvey, the American Association of Retired People argued in a report issued Monday.
The report claims facility owners were not prepared to respond to the disaster and blames the state’s thin regulation of the industry.
La Vita Bella came to international attention in late August through a photograph of several women sitting waist-deep in floodwater awaiting rescue.
That photograph, more than La Vita Bella’s policies and practices, was responsible for criticism and regulator sanctions the center received after Harvey, company officials said Monday.
Assisted living facilities are less regulated in Texas than nursing homes, particularly when it comes to disaster preparedness, AARP officials said.
“I think what we’re seeing is that there were a lot of words on paper about checking all the boxes,” said Amanda Fredriksen, the director of advocacy for AARP Texas. “Providers need to be held accountable for making sure that their staff knows their plan.”
The association based its report on complaints made about assisted living facilities to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission after Harvey.
The commission received three complaints about La Vita Bella, according to documents shared by the association. The facility on Oak Drive in Dickinson cares for women between the ages of 59 and 99. Some of the women being cared for there have neurological conditions and memory loss.
All three of the complaints mentioned the photo of the women that went viral the morning after Harvey’s floods began.
Fifteen La Vita Bella residents were taken from the home by rescue vehicles after sitting in floodwater for nearly eight hours. No one from the facility died.
After months of investigation into the complaints, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission fined La Vita Bella $200 for violations related to abuse, neglect and exploitation, and $350 for “safety operation related to their emergency preparedness and response plan.”
The larger fine was given because La Vita Bella did not have a well-written emergency preparedness and response plan, according to commission documents.
“The facility emergency plan hazard analysis failed to take in account proximity to a bayou,” a commission inspector wrote. Dickinson Bayou is about 500 yards from the facility’s property on Oak Drive. It also failed to follow their emergency plan to evacuate residents in the event of a flood.
“These failures affected all 15 residents and placed them at risk of harm, being unable to evacuate timely, and of not having a plan to meeting residents needs when the facility flooded,” the commission wrote.
La Vita Bella was among four Texas facilities the commission investigated after Harvey, according to the AARP report. Two others were in Houston and one in Victoria.
Only one other facility was fined. The commission fined Lakewood 24 Hour Personal Care, in east Houston $1,000, according to the report. The facility did not have an emergency preparedness plan, and its residents were left unattended during Harvey, according to the report.
The owner of La Vita Bella dismissed the fines levied against the business as simply fallout of the viral photo. None of the residents or their relatives blamed the facility, Trudy Lampson said.
“Everybody wants to come back,” Lampson said. “I understand that any complaints we got were because of people who saw the picture on Facebook.”
Lampson told investigators La Vita Bella was not evacuated before the storm because the city of Dickinson never ordered an evacuation, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had been on television telling people to shelter in place and stay off the roads, according to health commission documents.
The facility had a disaster response plan for mandatory evacuations.
Dickinson did not call an evacuation before Harvey made landfall about 200 miles south of Galveston on Aug. 25. The flooding rains in Galveston County surpassed even the most dire forecasts.
By the time La Vita Bella began flooding, Lampson and her husband were at their home and unable to reach the facility in their minivans. The health commission faulted her for not monitoring water levels in the nearby bayou and for not having vehicles that could be used for an evacuation.
Lampson promised to take corrective actions to avoid future problems, according to the commission’s report. Her husband has been appointed the facility’s “Severe Weather Monitor” and is in charge of tracking weather before an evacuation is called. The owners and managers will also be required to attend disaster preparedness training events.
La Vita Bella is in the final stages of renovation, Lampson said. Many of the women who were evacuated planned to return to the facility once it reopened, but some had died since the storm, she said.
In its report, the association said the preparedness problems it found at La Vita Bella were endemic to the assisted living facility industry.
“Unlike the safety requirements for nursing facilities, assisted living facilities are given very few detailed expectations by the state and no requirements to review the plan for needed updates at regular intervals,” the report states.
Unlike nursing homes, assisted living facilities are not required to document safety reviews and drills, the report states. That makes it harder for regulators to determine where problems might exist.
The association recommended changes that state leaders could make to ensure seniors in assisted living facilities are safer.
Those recommendations included changing how quickly facilities can be fined for violations, how detailed a facility’s evacuation plan must be, how quickly facilities should notify the health commission about flood damage, and how the commission should inspect and review flooded properties.
If the state is going to say it regulates assisted care facilities, it needs to follow through and police them, Fredriksen said.
“We hope that this issue gets the attention it deserves,” Fredriksen said. “The state is saying they’re legitimate providers; we feel like there’s an obligation to make sure.”
