LEAGUE CITY
After three trials in three years, a League City man is headed to prison for his role in the 2016 death of his stepdaughter.
After hours of deliberation, a Galveston County jury early Tuesday sentenced Evan David Nolan, 29, to 10 years in prison for the death of Whitney Williams, 6, his stepdaughter, Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
The jury had been deliberating Nolan’s sentence since finding him guilty Friday of reckless injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.
Previous juries in trials in 2017 and 2018 had failed to reach verdicts. The jury in the most recent trial had the opportunity to convict him of murder, but unanimously convicted him of the lesser charge.
The jury also declined to add an enhancement to the charge, ruling it did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Nolan used a weapon to injure Williams.
Nolan was taken into custody after Friday’s verdict was read.
Nolan was accused of beating Williams to death while he was watching her and his 1-year-old daughter at the family’s apartment.
On the evening of Aug. 17, 2016, a League City Police Department officer spotted a motorist driving recklessly and stopped the vehicle in the 1500 block of East Main Street.
Brithony Williams got out of the vehicle carrying her unconscious daughter, police said.
Emergency medical personnel attempted CPR on the girl before taking her to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center and later to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where she died the next day.
An autopsy revealed the child had suffered multiple severe injuries before her death, including brain trauma, a lacerated liver and internal bleeding.
Williams initially told detectives a babysitter had been watching her children, but she could not provide police with a phone number, according to police affidavits.
Williams told police the babysitter had called her at work to tell her Whitney had suffered a seizure and hit her head, according to the affidavits.
Williams later changed her story and told police that Nolan had been watching the girl. Nolan was arrested Aug. 18, 2016.
In previous trials, Nolan’s attorneys had attempted to shift blame for Williams’ death to her mother, while prosecutors argued that Nolan was the only person who could have caused the injuries in the small window of time he was alone with the young girl.
