A Galveston County woman is suing the owner of an apartment complex, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages asserting she was sexually assaulted while visiting in 2018.
Attorneys representing Patricia Lucious filed the lawsuit Aug. 14 against Winn Street Properties LLC in the 10th District Court, asserting Lucious in June 2018 visited a Galveston apartment complex, where she was sexually assaulted.
The lawsuit says Lucious was “assaulted, battered, sexually assaulted and sexually battered, suffering severe injuries,” but does not say who did it or whether they were ever charged, court records show.
The defendant was negligent for not providing security and ensuring the complexes were safe, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
FORMER COMMISSIONER SUED FOR CAR WRECK
A woman is suing a former Galveston County commissioner, seeking more than $1 million for severe injuries she suffered during a September 2018 wreck.
Houston-based attorney Sean O’Rourke filed the lawsuit on behalf of Amber Rojas and a minor child on Aug. 16 in the 56th District Court against Edward Janek, asserting Janek ran a red light and drove the wrong way down a one-way street, causing a crash.
Both Rojas and the minor child suffered severe injuries to the back, leg, chest, stomach, shoulder and other body parts as a result of the crash, the lawsuit asserts.
“It’s clear he was at fault, but for some reason, his insurance company doesn’t want to accept responsibility for it,” O’Rourke said. “They refuse to pay her medical bills.”
The accident occurred in Galveston, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
MOTION FOR SUMMARY JUDGMENT GRANTED
A Galveston County judge has sided with two men and a business in a longstanding lawsuit involving a Harris County man seeking to get out of a partnership that owns two game rooms, dismissing them as defendants in the case, court records show.
Attorneys representing Sarwar Jawad, Zeeshan Rajpute and Creative Establishment LLC had previously filed motions for summary judgment in the case, arguing, among other things, that the plaintiff didn’t ever produce documents showing he was a partner in the business, court records show.
An attorney representing Muhammad Zubair Safdar had previously filed suit against the group, seeking between $100,000 and $500,000 and asking to get out of a partnership that owns two game rooms, asserting that a public employee of either the city or county government is aiding the other two owners in operating an illegal gambling parlor.
While the judge dismissed three defendants from the case, two still remain, court records show. A John Doe of either the county or the city of Hitchcock and a man not originally part of the lawsuit, Irfan Barkat Momin.
The plaintiff in an amended petition argues the trio sold the two game rooms to Momin while the lawsuit was ongoing, court records show.
Texas outlaws gambling and electronic gambling devices, but allows an exemption for businesses that offer small non-cash prizes, limited to $5 or 10 times the cost of playing the game, whichever is smaller.
