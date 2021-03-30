FRIENDSWOOD
A rising number of vaccinated residents might mean the pandemic’s days are numbered, but an ongoing fight between a pub and the police department shows no sign of abating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: March 31, 2021 @ 12:39 am
FRIENDSWOOD
A rising number of vaccinated residents might mean the pandemic’s days are numbered, but an ongoing fight between a pub and the police department shows no sign of abating.
Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com.
Reporter
Matt deGrood began working at The Daily News as a reporter in Sept. 2016.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.