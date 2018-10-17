GALVESTON
The search continues today for the body of 16-year-old Nicholas Garner, who is presumed drowned after being swept out to sea Sunday evening with an 11-year-old boy, according to Galveston Beach Patrol.
A search team found the body of a boy about 11 years old and matching the description of the younger boy just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
The Galveston Police Department Marine Division found the body about 2 miles offshore from 9 Mile Road, almost 10 miles west of where the boys went missing, he said.
At sundown Wednesday, teams called off — for the day — their search for Garner.
Today, the search for Garner will be extended southward and move farther offshore, Davis said.
“The wind is blowing kind of offshore and to the west,” Davis said. “Potentially, we’re talking about quite a bit of territory.”
The body also could have traveled through the San Luis Pass into West Bay, he said.
The two boys were clients of the Children’s Center, a nonprofit serving at-risk and orphaned children, officials said Monday. They were at the beach near 17th Street as part of a group outing.
Investigators from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s division of Residential Child Care Licensing will be interviewing the nonprofit’s staff members, state officials said Tuesday.
Once completing their work, investigators will send findings to the health commission to determine potential action against the Children’s Center.
Tuesday, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed the 16-year-old is Nicholas Garner.
Garner appeared to have drowned while attempting to rescue the younger boy from a rip current, Davis said.
The beach patrol will continue the search for Garner’s body as long as resources allow, Davis said.
“We’re actually in a good spot as far as beach patrol goes,” Davis said.
Along with beach patrol, Galveston’s police and fire departments and nonprofit Texas EquuSearch are still searching for the second body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.