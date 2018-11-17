GALVESTON
The city has begun work on a master plan meant to create a uniform system of street lighting to reduce monthly expenses with minimal cost to the city, officials said.
The plan aims to correct several problems with Galveston’s streetlight system, including inconsistent fixtures and wattages, light pollution and varying pole heights.
The city uses four different types of lights and a variety of light structures, which creates an inconsistent look while making repairs much more difficult, Pete Milburn, senior project manager, said.
The city aims to reduce light styles to just two types, decorative lights and a style called cobra, which arcs over the street and emits stronger light for high-traffic corridors, he said.
Officials also want to convert all light types to LED, Milburn said.
LED stands for light-emitting diodes. LEDs cost more than conventional bulbs, but last longer and use less energy.
“Approximately 80 percent of the CenterPoint streetlights are LED or they’re in the process of being converted to LED,” Milburn said.
The plan also calls for specific light placement based on a street’s traffic level.
During a Thursday Galveston City Council workshop, Milburn pointed out areas with unevenly spaced streetlights.
“You can see overlap and this is what we call our Galveston downtown,” Milburn said. “Here we can see a problem.”
Cities that convert to all LED lights saw savings of 40 percent to 60 percent annually, Milburn said.
In the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year, the city paid $580,389 to CenterPoint Energy, which maintains, owns and provides services to most city streetlights, according to city financial records.
About 80 percent of lights owned by CenterPoint have been or are in the process of being converted to LED, Milburn said.
Milburn wasn’t sure yet the exact cost of updating all the city lights, he said. CenterPoint will put lights on existing poles at no cost but purchase and installation of decorative lights costs between $3,000 and $3,500 he said.
Creating a better street light system also is a matter of safety, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“We’ve got some long blocks, like in Fish Village, where it’s dark as a tomb,” Collins said. “The residents would really like to have some more light to walk the dogs.”
Improved lighting is important to downtown businesses and shoppers, including at athletic apparel store FitTRIRun, owner Kimberly Bachmeier said.
“For improved safety period, whether people are exercising are not, getting better lighting is going to be so important,” Bachmeier said.
Seawall lighting has improved in recent years, but people familiar with the area still trip and hurt themselves in dark sections of street, she said.
Milburn’s staff gets notices daily of lights being out, though the number is dropping as more LED lights come online, he said.
The plan also aims to identify corridors appropriate for decorative lighting, which don’t provide as much coverage as the cobra lights.
A standard document would eliminate debate about where to place decorative lighting, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“Where we can start basing our decisions on an actual plan and not just political will,” Maxwell said.
A plan like this is key to creating a dark sky city and bird-friendly city, Conservation Director of Houston Audubon Richard Gibbons said.
“Any move toward less light pollution is excellent news,” Gibbons said. “Many bird species migrate at night using celestial cues to navigate.”
The city council plans to hear a more updated version of the master plan at its December workshop.
