GALVESTON
Four students involved in the Ball high school’s Careers and Technology Education program faced off in a 3D printing competition in Austin Tuesday, each walking away with a $250 scholarship.
Vladimir Glogoric, Liza Davila Perdomo, Rick Farmer and Quinn Quigley faced against students from Lake Travis and Bryan Independent School Districts, among others.
“Although the Ball High students didn’t win, they gained valuable knowledge in the design process and collaboration for creating prototypes with manufacturing,” Kevin Anthony, district Careers and Technology Education coordinator for the school, said.
Along with Galveston Independent School District,
The competition, which was hosted by Project MFG, was the Austin Additive Manufacturing Competition, which tested the skills of students involved in Careers and Technology Education programs in their school districts.
“The design challenge was to create a working prototype using additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, for a device to be picked up by a drone,” Anthony said.
The rise in Careers and Technology Education programs in the district coincides with the national increase of offering vocational education to school students.
In Texas alone, 81 percent of all high school students take at least one Careers and Technology Education course, and one in four students takes three or more courses in a single program area, according to statistics from the Texas Education Agency.
Careers and Technology Education in high schools alone develop a pathway for a number of fields of work for students upon graduating from high school.
Most of those fields only require technical certificates that result in high paying jobs, according to the agency.
Other programs in the district’s Careers and Technology Education program include bio-medical health, graphic design, animation and video game design, engineering and many more.
Ball High School students involved in the competition competed with their XCRAMBLER 3000 grappling device.
Students who take two or more career and technology courses have lower dropout rates, higher graduation rates, better attendance rates and higher scores on standardized exams than students who take one or none, according to data from the Texas Education Agency.
Students from the district spent weeks preparing for the competition in the school’s FabLab — a classroom with 3-D printing machines for students in the program.
Teams involved in the program were judged on several criteria, according to the district. Those included creativity of design, number of design-build cycles, build time, successful mission and audience choice.
Travis Independent School District won first place in the competition, but all students involved in the competition walked away with scholarship money.
Scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,500 per competitor were up for grabs.
The competition highlights the capabilities of Ball High School’s FabLab and the students’ abilities to develop and print the project completely in-house, according to the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.