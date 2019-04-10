GALVESTON
Galveston officials are considering adopting new federal flood maps in advance of the August implementation date, a decision that could alter some building standards this summer.
The new Federal Emergency Management Agency maps, which have been in the works since 2012, are expected to assign higher base flood elevations in some parts of the island, but might lower the elevations in other parts, officials have said.
Base flood is the computed elevation to which floodwater is anticipated to rise during a 100-year flood, or a flood with a 1 percent chance of occurrence in any given year.
Base flood elevations vary from about 11 feet to more than 15 feet on the island. The city Wednesday did not immediately provide information about specific changes to Galveston flood maps.
Cities have until Aug. 15 to accept the maps, which must be implemented if municipalities want their citizens to remain eligible for the National Flood Insurance Program, said Lauren Fulton, floodplain management and insurance specialist with the federal agency.
This program provides lower cost flood insurance and is required for people with federally backed mortgages if a building is in a special flood hazard area, she said.
Communities are encouraged not to put off adoption of the new maps, Fulton said.
“This has the same risk as putting off any critical item,” Fulton said.
If a natural disaster occurs between now and August, the city could lose its participating status in the national insurance program, she said.
The new flood maps will come with updates to the building standards in Galveston, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
This will require working with property owners in the middle of construction projects to make sure they’re meeting the right standards, Yarbrough said.
Many of these building codes are already in place, but will need to be rearranged to comply with the new maps, he said.
“It’s not redesigning the codes or rewriting the codes,” Yarbrough said.
The city should adopt the maps sooner than later, but ultimately the changes are coming and the insurance rate changes won’t take effect until Aug. 15, he said.
“It’s probably minimal difference for the city either way,” Yarbrough said.
For Douglas Ender, owner of DE Custom Beach Homes, the new flood maps can’t be implemented soon enough, he said.
“The current flood maps don’t make sense,” Ender said.
This new map has been a long time coming and he’d rather start building to the new specifications sooner, he said.
Adopting the maps now could potentially help the city in the event of an emergency, but could also help cities plan for new construction, federal agency spokeswoman Robin Smith said.
“Communities that adopt the map early may use it for floodplain management, which is helpful in areas of growth where permitting is likely occurring now,” Smith said.
The Galveston City Council is expected to decide upon when to adopt the new maps within the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.