TEXAS CITY
As men unloaded furniture and other office supplies Tuesday into a building that once belonged to Mainland Church of Christ in Texas City, The Salvation of Army of Galveston County received the last donation it needed to open up its services there.
A donation from former Texas City Mayor Charles “Chuck” Doyle and his wife, Mary Ellen, was the final in a string of contributions the organization needed to purchase the building and get the operation off the ground, Salvation Army Capt. Patrick Jones said.
The $255,780 check the Doyles signed and handed over Tuesday represented a big step forward for the organization, Jones said.
The Salvation Army, which entered into talks to purchase the property, 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, from the church last year to use it for its new base of operations on the mainland, started offering services out of the buildings this week, Jones said.
The men who were unloading equipment there on Wednesday were moving it out of the organization’s temporary mainland headquarters — a six-room trailer — so the organization could get started offering financial services to those in need. The Texas City building the organization once called home was destroyed in a fire in April 2012.
An after-school program and other services will begin later this year, Jones said.
All told, the purchase and renovation of the church to suit the organization’s needs will cost about $4.1 million, with a majority of that coming from donations and grants.
“This building is a true gift,” Jones said.
A ceremony dedicating the building to its new use was held in September.
It’s not the first time the Doyles have donated to the organization.
In 2017, the Doyles donated $100,000 to go toward the rebuilding of The Salvation Army headquarters. Both of those donations combined, along with other donations from the Moody Foundation, Randy Dietel and various local businesses allowed The Salvation Army to receive a $500,000 matching-funds grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, Jones said.
The building’s kitchen, which will be used to serve after-school meals to students, as well as for other programs, will be named after Mary Ellen Doyle, Jones said.
“The Doyles are such a big name in this community,” he said. “We’re so grateful to have them for being involved.”
The Salvation Army plays an important role in the community, Charles Doyle said.
“We felt very strongly about donating,” he said. “The Salvation Army is always there to help people, and we wanted to do the same.”
