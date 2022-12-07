A Ball High School student has been expelled for a year after taking a gun to campus Monday and the district plans to install metal detectors by the end of the week, Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.
Ball High School administrators cleared hallways and kept students in their classrooms for about an hour Monday because a student took a gun to campus, officials said earlier this week.
The student was expelled under a state law that prohibits taking a gun on campus and mandates the consequences, Gibson said.
“School law states that a student who has a gun on campus will be expelled for one calendar year,” Gibson said. “We follow the law. Our number-one priority is student safety and we will stop at nothing to keep our students safe.”
Monday was at least the second time this school year that a student took a gun to Ball High. The first instance happened in mid-October.
Gibson declined to disclose whether the student was male or female.
The district bought metal detectors and will install them as soon as they arrive, Gibson said.
The district also rented metal detectors Monday that are expected to arrive by Friday, Gibson said.
Gibson on Wednesday didn't immediately know the cost to install the metal detectors.
The expelled student can return to campus after a year, Gibson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.