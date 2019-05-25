GALVESTON
A renowned island landmark will soon get some much-needed repairs in a $500,000 project aimed at correcting structural damage exacerbated during Hurricane Harvey.
Inside the historic Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway, floors have bubbled and wood paneling has split since Hurricane Harvey in 2017, said Denise Alexander, chief of museums and external relations at the Galveston Historical Foundation.
The foundation has operated the building since 1970 and acquired it from the city in 2017.
Aston Villa has stood since hardware business owner James Moreau Brown built the home in 1859, but the building’s integrity is now at risk, said Dwayne Jones, executive director of the Galveston Historical Foundation.
“It’s pretty clear to us now, post-Harvey, that water probably got under the building for a short amount of time, but also stayed there for a long amount of time,” Jones said.
Soil under the house, which was filled in during the post-1900 Storm grade-raising, has retained moisture and is warping the foundation, he said.
Earlier this month, the Texas Historical Commission awarded the foundation $250,000 to rehabilitate Ashton Villa.
After the foundation learns how much grant money it will receive in total, it will need to raise the rest of the money needed to complete the $500,000 project, Jones said.
The historical foundation could get more funding from the National Park Service, but that depends on how many other applicants ask for money, said Leah Brown, spokeswoman for the Texas Historical Commission.
The money comes from about $12.3 million in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief funding from the park service to repair damaged historic properties, Brown said.
The money is funding repairs in the 22 counties affected by Hurricane Harvey, Brown said.
“It’s important that we preserve our national treasures when natural disasters happen,” Brown said. “We’ve definitely seen a lot of historical treasures be damaged by natural disasters.”
The soil under Ashton Villa has had problems for a while, Jones said. Galveston Historical Foundation had to stabilize the property after Hurricane Ike in 2008, he said.
But Hurricane Harvey elevated ground water levels, and the moist soil is negatively affecting the home’s bricks, Alexander said.
In addition to warping the foundation, the moist conditions under the house are creating a more humid environment within Ashton Villa, which is counterproductive to preservation efforts, Alexander said.
“The rise in groundwater issues after Hurricane Harvey has caused some damage,” Alexander said.
During restoration, crews will remove floorboards, excavate soil and lay stainless steel and anti-moisture material to keep water out, Alexander said.
Crews also will excavate soil that’s next to the brick and masonry walls, to give it room to dry out, she said.
“We would, for lack of a better term, build a moat around the house,” Alexander said.
Crews will survey the house in the next few weeks to determine the extent of the repairs needed, Alexander said.
