A community advisory committee has recommended a $352 million plan that includes demolishing and rebuilding Ball High School on a new site, building a new elementary school and selling off four underused campuses.
The recommendations include tearing down Scott Elementary and rebuilding Ball High School anew at the Scott site; demolishing Alamo, formerly an elementary school, and selling the land it’s on or selling it as is; demolishing and selling or selling as is Rosenberg and Morgan elementary schools; building a new elementary school and upgrading the remaining buildings in the district.
Total projected costs are $352 million, but that might be offset with revenue the district would receive from property sales, the committee said.
“Research shows that student outcomes can be directly related to the quality of facilities,” said Becky Trout Unbehagen who, along with committee member David Lang, presented the Champion Advisory Committee’s recommendations to the district’s board of trustees Wednesday.
“Without adequate facilities, it’s hard to teach large numbers of students adequately,” she said.
The Galveston Independent School District serves 7,002 students.
Lang, who attended and graduated from Clear Creek schools where he had “the best of everything,” said the committee visited three schools in the Clear Creek Independent School District to decide what qualities they wanted to see in Galveston schools.
The committee, composed of 76 parents, teachers, community religious leaders, city officials, district administrators and concerned residents, met once a month for nine months, looking at the district’s existing facilities, examining their shortcomings and quantifying the cost to bring them up to a high standard.
Looking at district demographics with the help of Population and Survey Analysts of College Station, the committee concluded that kindergarten enrollment remains flat, charter schools have room for growth and, overall, the district can predict a moderate growth scenario of 500 students over the next nine years.
“That led us to the question: Do we have too many schools?” Unbehagen said.
Looking at existing facilities, only Crenshaw Elementary, the district’s newest school, on the Bolivar peninsula at Crystal Beach, scored “very good” in a ranking of facilities. Austin and Weis schools ranked adequate and the remaining school buildings — Ball, Central, Morgan, Oppe, Parker, Burnet and Rosenberg — rated poorly.
“The average age of a school building in the district is 54 years,” Unbehagen said.
The committee presented a three-phase plan for construction, remodeling and removal of district schools.
Phase I is completion of projects already underway, financed by the bond passed in 2018, aimed at safety and security features, new roofs, a new gym at Parker, technology updates and upgrades on athletic playing fields. The bond projects are about half complete at this point, Lang said.
Phase II would focus on the district’s high school and middle schools. After reviewing facilities studies by PBK, a Houston-based architectural and design consulting firm, the committee concluded the district needs a new high school building and recommended that Scott Elementary, 4116 Ave. N 1/2, be torn down and the new Ball High be built there.
Central would become the middle school for grades seven and eight, and Weis would become the middle school for grades five and six. Austin Middle School would be unoccupied but with new athletic facilities.
To reduce the cost of upkeep, Alamo, now used for an alternative high school program but only at about one-sixth of the building’s capacity, would be demolished and sold or sold as is.
Discussions about the possible sale of Alamo to developer MBS, in coordination with the Galveston Housing Authority, have been ongoing in recent weeks but details of those discussions have not been revealed.
The total cost of Phase II would amount to $256 million.
Phase III would address elementary schools in the district. The committee recommended building an entirely new school, but did not say where; selling Rosenberg and Morgan; leaving Austin vacant until the board made a decision about how to use it; and completing renovation work on the remaining elementary buildings, all at a cost of $93 million.
The committee was encouraged by Vision Galveston’s goal of investing in more modern educational facilities in Galveston and by the state legislature’s commitment of new funds to schools, Unbehagen said. The committee would support future bonds to fund the recommended projects, she said.
The board thanked the Champions Advisory Committee for its work and offered a few comments.
“This is a recommendation, a first step,” board President Tony Brown said. “This will be a long process going forward.”
Trustee Ken Jencks was pleased that safety issues were being addressed and that the need for a new high school building was recognized. But he was not convinced the Scott site was the best location for a new Ball High School.
“We need a new high school,” Jencks said. “I hope we’ll go over all the pros and cons of keeping it at the current location, or possibly building it at another location.”
Dr. Kelli Moulton, district superintendent, offered assurance that when buildings named after community figures, like Scott and Morgan, go down, the honorees won’t be forgotten and the district will continue to uphold their names.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the large group that made up the committee and dedicated so much time to work through these complex issues,” Moulton said after the meeting.
“We’re grateful they’ve given the board insight into what the community is thinking.”
