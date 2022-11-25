GALVESTON
The city plans to restore and roll out a long inoperable fourth trolley they say will improve efficiencies of the island's iconic transportation system.
Galveston City Council last week voted to approve repairs of the fourth street trolley as part of a $1.6 million restoration project to complete the existing system.
Galveston’s trolleys, which began operating on the island in the 1980s, were badly damaged during Hurricane Ike in 2008 while they were stored at a building at 214 28th St., which sustained severe flooding.
The street trolleys, which weigh about 30 tons and have full steel bodies, are the last of their kind, said David Smith, Galveston’s executive director of fleet, mass transit and special events.
Hotel occupancy tax revenues will pay for restoration of the fourth trolley and for operations and maintenance of all of them, Smith said. The hotel occupancy tax is a 15 percent tax assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston and amounts to 15 cents on every dollar charged for a room or rental.
The city council approved the restoration of the entire trolley system in February 2015, Smith said. In 2008, the city had about five years left on a 25-year commitment to the federal government to operate the trolleys. When the city brought the trolleys to the island in 1988, the Federal Transit Administration largely paid for them and required the city to operate them for at least 25 years.
Repairs for the three trolleys cost about $3.9 million, although much of that came from FEMA and insurance money.
Because the fourth trolley already was inoperable when Hurricane Ike hit, FEMA wouldn’t allocate any money to repair it.
Elected officials after Ike were ambivalent about reviving the trolleys, some arguing they weren’t dependable means of transportation, and acquiring parts for them was difficult and expensive. For several years, reviving the trolleys was subject of debate.
Ultimately, nostalgia won out. In October last year, city officials and islanders popped confetti to celebrate the return to service of three of the rail trolleys after 13 years.
The original track line, which was made for four trolleys, was built in 1988 now has two additional lines — the Harborside line in 1995 and the University of Texas Medical Branch line in 2005, Smith said.
“Having only three trolleys hampers the proper operation of the original system, which is more problematic when utilizing the additional two added circuits,” Smith said.
If one of the three trolleys is inoperable, there won't be a replacement, Smith said.
In the past 12 months, 19,824 people rode the trolley, generating $11,674 in revenue, Smith said.
Preserving the trolleys is important because they have history and can never be replicated again, Smith said.
Like the other trolleys, the fourth one will be sent to the Gomaco Trolley Co. in Iowa for repairs, Smith said.
Restoration of the trolley will take a little more than a year, Smith said.
(1) comment
Enjoy seeing them!
