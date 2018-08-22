The Galveston Independent School District will have at least two new members come November, as two incumbents chose not to run for re-election.
Board members Jeff Temple and Mary Cazares did not file for places on the ballot this year. Temple had previously announced his intention not to run, but on Wednesday said he didn’t think he was done with serving in an elected office.
Temple wants to pursue a state-level seat, possibly on the Texas State Board of Education, in coming years, he said. But he hadn’t ruled out other positions.
“I’m going to see how the political landscape unfolds,” Temple said. “I’m kind of seeing what happens in the blue versus red wave.”
Cazares could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The departure of two members represents a significant change for the island school board. Both have served on the board since 2012.
Barring the appearance of a write-in candidate, Cazares’ replacement on the board is Shane Jobe, the only person to file an application in to run for the District 3-C seat.
Two people turned in applications to run for District 1-A, which Temple represents. Monica Wagner and Shane Justice Hawley will vie to replace Temple on the board.
Incumbent board member Anthony Brown did not draw a challenger in his bid for re-election to represent District 4-D. Brown was first elected in 2015.
PENCE’S HARVEY TRIP
Vice President Mike Pence was in Texas on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.
Pence was joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a helicopter tour of Rockport, where Harvey made landfall Aug. 25. Pence planned to visit Houston later in the day — where he would attend fundraising events.
Pence, during his remarks at a Rockport church, lauded the state and federal response to Harvey.
“It is great to see Rockport, and to see Texas, coming all the way back,” Pence said. The Trump administration is committed to making Texas “bigger and better” than it was before the storm, he said.
The state of Texas has so far received about $5 billion in federal disaster housing recovery funding since Harvey and another $5 billion for flood-control projects. Another $13.8 billion in federal disaster aid has been sent to homeowners and other people through FEMA and other agencies
In the days after the storm, Abbott estimated the state would need $180 billion from the federal government for Harvey relief. In October 2017, he requested $18.7 billion to fund Army Corps of Engineers projects and housing recovery, among other things.
NOTEBOOK
State Rep. Travis Clardy, a Republican from Nacogdoches, on Monday filed to run to be the next Texas Speaker of the House, joining three other Republican candidates seeking to succeed former speaker Joe Straus. ... U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn want the U.S. Air Force to station B-21 stealth bombers at Dyess Air Force Base in North Texas. ... The Galveston City Council will consider eliminating the city’s Intermodal Transportation Committee on Thursday. ... The last day to register to vote for the November elections is Oct. 9. ... Early voting for the November elections begins in 60 days.
