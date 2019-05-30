LEAGUE CITY
City administrators are proposing a series of eight changes to the city’s zoning code they say will simplify the process for commercial applicants, ranging from microbreweries to hotels.
The eight proposed changes include establishing definitions for microbreweries, event venues and salvage yards, amending the city’s parking standards and requiring special-use permits in certain zoning districts for several different uses, among other changes.
But several council members have said they’ll only consider the changes in a workshop, arguing they’re more extensive than they might first appear.
“Many of the changes we are proposing didn’t even require changes to the ordinances,” said David Hoover, the city’s director of planning and development. Most changes are aimed at clarifying complicated and obtuse language.
Despite administrator assurances that the changes are mostly minor, several members of the council said they had opinions on the proposals, but would save them for an upcoming work session.
The changes themselves appear to address several different areas of the zoning ordinances, according to city records. The proposal recommends several new definitions, such as one for microbreweries, that would allow for businesses to apply for permits.
League City does not have any microbreweries, Hoover said.
Some of the other recommended changes, meanwhile, would eliminate two different districts that aren’t being used, and still others would amend hotel-related rules.
City administrators have been reviewing zoning rules since at least March, when they told the council they were hoping to streamline parts of the ordinance that were confusing.
Although Hoover said the changes mostly were minor and wouldn’t affect anything already in existence, several council members questioned the logic of pushing ahead such an extensive proposal without sufficient time for discussion.
“I question why this wasn’t postponed at the planning and zoning stage, because it passed in a 3-2 vote,” Councilman Larry Millican said.
But Hoover argued both of the opposing votes in that meeting were because they opposed aspects of the zoning ordinances that were already in existence before the changes.
Some residents then spoke in favor of the proposed changes. Peggy Zahler, for instance, likened the changes to preparing League City for the future.
“I’m still enthusiastic about this,” she said. “These are designed to enhance the quality of the city.”
Councilman Hank Dugie ended the conversation by asking for a work session before the next council meeting, tentatively set for June 11.
