GALVESTON
Galveston County Commissioners on Monday deferred a vote about whether to buy 10 acres of land on Broadway in Galveston.
Commissioners didn't have the legal documents necessary to vote on the acquisition at Monday's meeting, officials said.
The county is considering buying the land between 59th and 54th streets on the north side of Broadway to expand offices at the Galveston County Justice Center.
The county sold the same land to Lowe's Cos. for $3.1 million in 2011. The company never built a home improvement store it had planned there, and has attempted to sell the land for years.
The county now plans to spend at least $3.5 million to buy the land back, according to county documents.
The land purchase is expected to be placed on a future agenda. The commissioners' next regular meeting is scheduled for July 29.
— John Wayne Ferguson
