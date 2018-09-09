The conditions are right for a very wet week and possible flooding in Galveston County, according to the National Weather Service.
“There is a heavy rain potential,” said Katie Magee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
An extra surge of moisture is going to combine with a stalled weather system hovering over the region, leading to higher chances of rain, especially through the early part of the week, Magee said.
Projections show there is between a 70 percent and a 90 percent chance of rain both today and Tuesday, Magee said. That could mean between 1 inch and 3 inches, she said.
There is a chance for flooding, Magee said.
The rain projections for this week should mean lower temperatures through the county, however, Magee said.
Temperatures today and Tuesday should be in the lower- to mid-80s before rising back up into the upper 80s in the later parts of the week, Magee said.
While the chance of rain will decline somewhat after Tuesday, each day after that has at least a 30 percent chance of rain until Saturday, Magee said.
“There’s that ever-present chance there,” Magee said.
The peak of tropical storm season has been an eventful one in the county.
Galveston over Labor Day weekend also experienced heavy rainfall as bands of storm clouds from an upper-level disturbance dropped more than 10 inches of rain on some parts of the island, flooding several businesses.
Meteorologists are eyeing three tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean, but none of them posed a threat to the Texas coast this week, Magee said.
Tropical Storm Florence is in the mid-Atlantic and projections show it could hit states like the Carolinas, Magee said. The other two tropical storms, Isaac and Helene, are both still too far into the Atlantic for meteorologists to have firm predictions on their course, Magee said.
You missed the new system in the Carribean.
