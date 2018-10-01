GALVESTON
Work on a new Seawall Boulevard hotel has restarted after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave its approval, the hotel’s developer said.
Galveston developer Dennis Byrd confirmed late Friday that work at his planned Holiday Inn Express & Suites, at 3228 Seawall Blvd., was again underway.
In August, Byrd had to stop construction of the hotel, which was announced in 2016, because of concerns raised about how the project might affect the Galveston seawall — the miles long barrier that protects part of the island from storm surge.
The corps of engineers and Galveston County maintain the seawall structure, and informed Byrd he needed a permit from the corps to conduct work on the seawall.
That permission came last week, Byrd said. It did not require any changes to his construction plans, he said.
“Nothing changed,” he said. “There were no comments. There were no changes. It appeared to be a simple review to ensure that what the city had approved was sufficient.”
The order to apply for the permit came only after Byrd had begun setting pilings for the 106-room hotel in August. He initially worried the project would be totally scrapped, or that a delay would cost him the Holiday Inn franchise because of missed deadlines.
The delays did cost Byrd almost $200,000, he said.
It remained unclear who was most responsible for not realizing the project lacked a permit sooner. Byrd, who has built other properties on Seawall Boulevard, said he’d never been required to receive permission for such construction before.
The permit requirement did not come up during meetings with the city of Galveston’s planning department, Byrd said.
In August, corps officials said it was the county’s responsibility to conduct “due diligence” on construction projects near the seawall. The corps review and permit requirement came only after a corps employee drove by the construction site and began asking questions about it, county officials said.
It does not appear that the reviews like the one that Byrd’s project needed to receive are common.
Since 2008, the county has only issued permits for construction on Seawall Boulevard twice, according to a review conducted by the county in response to an open records request. One was issued in 2015, the other in 2017.
Regardless of who’s responsible, Byrd said future developers should have a clearer process in place than what he encountered.
“I hope the result of this is much better communication between those three entities, the corps, the county and the city,” Byrd said.
