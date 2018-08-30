GALVESTON
High bacteria levels made swimming unsafe at least once at most Texas beaches last year, according to a report environmental activists released Thursday.
The groups called for more public warnings about high bacteria levels and greater effort to prevent bacteria-filled runoff from reaching waterways.
The report, issued by the Environment Texas Research & Policy Center and the Galveston Bay Foundation, counted the number of times Texas beaches tested for high levels of bacteria in 2017. The groups used data reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which collects sample results from 120 places along the Texas coast
Of 120 beaches tested, 75 had at least one occasion during which the water was deemed “unsafe,” according to the report. That works out to 63 percent of Texas beaches.
The groups considered swimming unsafe if the amount of enterocci bacteria exceeded levels defined by the Texas administrative code.
Three beaches on Bolivar Peninsula and two on Galveston Island registered high-bacteria warnings five or more times in 2017, according to the report.
The three beaches with the most unsafe days were in Corpus Christi, where three parks on Corpus Christi Bay registered between 14 and 24 high-bacteria days in one year.
High bacteria levels are caused by fecal waste washing into waterways, said Brian Zabcik, a clean water advocate for the Environment Texas Research & Policy Center.
“This is happening, in part, because runoff is flowing over surfaces and picking up animal waste,” Zabcik said. “Animal waste from dogs, from pets, from wildlife. When people take their dog for a walk in the park, or let the dog out in the backyard and don’t pick up after the dog and we have a heavy rain, that waste is carried in bayous, into the bay and down to the beach.”
That a beach registered high bacteria levels isn’t necessarily the fault of the city where the beach is, Zabcik said. The activists on Thursday said Houston and other large cities needed to do more to prevent runoff from reaching local waterways to protect swimmers and boaters who are in the water downstream.
“We actually think the biggest problem here is the city of Houston,” Zabcik said. “We’re calling on the city of Houston to change its development regulations to require new development to use green infrastructure features.”
Those features include things such as permeable pavements and rain gardens that help draw bacteria out of rainwater before it reaches a waterway, he said.
The report also calls for more reporting of bacteria levels, not only at beaches on the Gulf of Mexico, but in bodies of freshwater as well. Lakes and rivers are tested less frequently than beach sites, but might be dirtier, he said,
Of 100 freshwater sites tested around Houston in 2017, 96 reported unsafe levels of bacteria, according to Thursday’s report.
Environment Texas was working with Houston to develop new regulations, Zabcik said.
Another Houston group, Bayou City Waterkeeper, plans to sue Houston over the state of its sewer systems, said Jordan Macha, the group’s executive director.
“Policymakers must take steps to make sure that our families and communities are not at risk,” Macha said. “This includes limiting pollution at its sources, monitoring waterways and enforcing our clean water rules.”
Cleaning waterways has been a national goal since 1972 when Congress passed the Clean Water Act, Zabcik said. The landmark anti-pollution legislation had the stated goal of making all U.S. waters swimmable and fishable by 1983, Zabcik said.
The country has so far failed to reach that goal, hesaid.
Local tourism officials were initially caught off guard by the announcement and held a news conference Thursday morning about the report.
News stories about bacteria levels are common before holiday weekends and local officials generally avoid commenting on the warnings, or note that bacteria levels can change quickly and often are actually lower than what news reports say — because of the gaps between when samples are taken and when they are published.
None of the beaches in Galveston County had high bacteria levels Thursday, and officials emphasized it was generally safe to swim in local waters.
Even during times of high bacteria levels, the threat to healthy adults is limited, officials said.
“If you’re a healthy adult and don’t ingest beach water or allow it to get into open cuts or wounds, you’re unlikely to become ill,” said Ashley Tompkins, a spokeswoman for the Galveston County Health District.
High levels of bacteria can be more dangerous to people with compromised immune systems, officials said.
A person who gets sick from an enterococcus infection can exhibit a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, vomiting, shortness of breath and bleeding gums.
An infection can be treated with antibiotics.
Thursday’s announcement before the holiday weekend was intentional, Zabcik said.
“We do want to emphasize there is not a problem now,” Zabcik said. “Many people are coming to go swimming this Labor Day weekend and the water is fine right now. You can swim safely, and as long as the rain lets up, you’ll have a really great time right here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.