GALVESTON COUNTY
Although areas Galveston County received some rain in recent weeks, the Brazos River, which supplies water to Galveston County, hasn’t and its flow has dropped significantly during a persistent drought that has vexed almost the entire state of Texas for more than a year.
September in Texas was the driest in the past 128 years, according to National Integrated Drought Information System, a multi-agency partnership that coordinates drought monitoring, forecasting and information across the country.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority, which provides water to much of Galveston County, sources its water from the Brazos River Basin, an area between Interstate 10 and Interstate 20 in Central Texas, which is under a severe drought, said Brandon Wade, CEO of the authority.
Texas has been in a drought since September 2021, largely because of climate patterns in the tropical Pacific Ocean and a climate pattern known as La Niña, which tends to shift rainfall and cooler temperatures toward the north of the United States, leaving the south drier and hotter, according to reports.
The drought has caused crop losses and forced Texas ranchers to sell off cattle, in some cases entire herds, because of lack of water and forage, according to bleak reports.
Although Bolivar Peninsula, Friendswood and parts of League City receive its water elsewhere, the rest of the county depends on the flow of the Brazos River. More than 58 million gallons a day is needed to keep communities going in Bacliff, Bayview, Galveston, Hitchcock, La Marque, some of League City, Texas City, Tiki Island, Dickinson, Bayou Vista, Dickinson, Kemah, Santa Fe and San Leon.
Another 60 million gallons a day are needed for industry around the county.
If rain doesn’t come soon for the Brazos River Basin, Wade worries cities in the county that contract with the authority will have to begin calling for water usage limits, possibly by late spring.
“We just barely avoided calls for water usage limits this summer,” Wade said. “It would need to rain a significant amount between now and the beginning of summer to avoid this.”
With the flow of the Brazos River seeing such a decline, the Gulf Coast Water Authority is partnering with the Brazos River Authority to provide for flow to resume in the Brazos River through releases from its reservoirs from Lake Somerville to Possum Kingdom Reservoir, Wade said.
Those reservoirs were nearly 100 percent full at the beginning of 2022 and now are about 70 percent full and declining every day, Wade said.
“If it rains locally, it won’t create more water in the Brazos River Basin, but it will result in less demand for local water,” Wade said.
“It helps when we get rain directly in our area, but only to the extent that it delays the need for you to water your lawns and landscaping. When it rains in Central Texas, it helps refill the reservoirs that provide water in a drought.”
Another threat to the water supply is a severe winter storm the likes of Uri in 2021. During that storm, pipes froze, causing water to spill all over, Wade said. This caused water demands to exceed their allocated amounts, leading the authority to increase water flow, which pushed it beyond capacity, Wade said.
“Our water flow stayed beyond max capacity at 62 million gallons per day and the authority received state and national recognition for reliably providing water to its customers during Uri,” Wade said.
The authority has explored options including desalinization, the process of turning seawater into drinkable water. But the authority sells its water near the lowest wholesale cost in the state at $1 per 1,000 gallons. Wade estimates it would cost between $7 to $10 to produce 1,000 gallons of desalinated water, with the cost passed on to taxpayers.
“The Gulf Coast Water Authority works every day to assure that we reliably deliver water to our customers now and in the future,” Wade said.
If conditions don’t improve, consumers in Galveston County should prepare for significant water conservation efforts, especially with watering lawns and landscaping, Wade said.
