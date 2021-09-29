GALVESTON
Kim Conner has been appointed senior sales manager at Moody Gardens for the nonprofit tourist destination’s attractions, hotel and convention center on Galveston Island, said Jerri Hamachek, marketing director.
Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 10:05 pm
Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com
Community News Editor
