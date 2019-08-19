GALVESTON
The Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs is registering for its after-school program, which will begin Aug. 27 at 4420 Ave. P.
Parents or guardians can sign up a child from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays at the island location.
The after-school program will be available for youth ages 6 through 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.
The cost for the school-year program is $5 a child; however, scholarships are available for families who need help covering this cost.
The Johnny Mitchell Club is part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.
Registration will be held throughout the school year.
For information, contact Cheryl Chatman, cchatman@bgcgh.org or 409-763-2227.
To find a location near you or donation opportunities, visit www.bgcgh.org.
