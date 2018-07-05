The video is enough to put a lump in even a casual bicyclist’s throat.
A cyclist is cruising along FM 3005 on a Saturday morning when suddenly a white pickup flashes by, inches away.
It’s moving fast, and the driver never taps the brakes as he moves off into the distance. The cyclist lets out a gasp and stops, realizing another inch might have put her in the hospital, or worse.
There are laws that dictate where and how bicyclists and drivers in Texas are supposed to move in conjunction with each other. But, in Galveston, bicyclists say a combination of ignorance, willful disobedience and lax enforcement puts the onus on riders to protect themselves.
The bicyclist who shared the video of her close encounter on FM 3005 did not want to named. She cited a desire for privacy and a fear that some people who hold a grudge against bicyclists might seek her out.
The woman said she takes every precaution to remain safe on the road. She wears a helmet, stays on the shoulder, has reflectors and even installed bike mirrors and an on-bike radar system to help her stay safe on the road.
INCREASED AWARENESS
In the past month, two bicyclists have died in Galveston after being hit by cars.
On June 4, Marco Pena Beltran, 23, was struck from behind by a car on 69th Street. On June 15, Paul Cook was struck by a car as he attempted to cross the same street.
The driver who hit Beltran was accused of drunk driving and has been charged with intoxication assault. The driver of the car that hit Cook was not charged because Cook ran a stop sign and rode into traffic before he was hit.
Neither man was wearing a helmet, and neither had the legally required lights on his bicycle, police said.
The two deaths have spurred some ad hoc safety campaigns in the city. Some employers and apartment complexes have started passing out bike lights to their employees and residents who ride regularly.
City officials have taken action, too.
Since the two deaths, the city of Galveston’s Families, Children & Youth Board has begun working on a new public safety campaign to inform people of their rights and responsibilities on the road, and Galveston police officers have begun emphasizing bike safety rules when they encounter bicyclists violating the laws.
“We definitely put it out to the officers to increase education and enforcement,” Galveston Police Department Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
The emphasis would be on education in this case and wouldn’t necessarily mean an increase in the number of citations issued to bicyclists, he said.
WHAT THE LAW SAYS
Texas state law requires bicyclists to obey the same traffic laws as motorists. That includes stopping at stop signs and red lights, signaling direction changes and traveling on the righthand side of the roadway. Police officers can issue citations for violations, although city records indicate they do so infrequently. In the past 12 months, Galveston police have issued 51 citations for bicycle offenses, according to the city.
Other rules aren’t on the books, but are critical to staying safe.
In Galveston County, for instance, there are no specific rules about how much distance drivers must allow when passing bicyclists. Such rules exist in some cities, including Houston. They often require drivers keep minimum of 3 feet between their vehicles and bicycles when they pass.
Galveston and other cities in the county fall under the state’s passing rule, which state drivers can pass slower-moving vehicles if there’s room to do so safely. The law doesn’t define what a safe distance is, however.
The Texas Legislature in 2009 voted to make the 3-foot safe-passing law a statewide requirement. Rick Perry, governor at the time, vetoed the bill, to the frustration of bike safety advocates, said Charlie Thomas, attorney with Bike Law Texas, an advocacy group.
The video of the close call on FM 3005 showed why specific safety laws were needed, Thomas said.
The woman who recorded the video shared it with police, but an officer told her no law clearly had been violated, she said.
“The tough part about it being a safe pass — it’s kind of a subjective call,” Thomas said. “We’re on a little bit of a tear because this is exactly why Texas needs a statewide law. Hats off to the cities that have passed one.”
Other little-known rules are the result of biking improvements the city has made in recent years.
As the city has installed bike lanes on north-south corridors to make getting between major destinations safer, people have been vexed by how to handle navigating bike lanes, particularly when turning right across them.
No state or local rules say what to do when drivers encounter a right turn across a bike lane. The Texas Department of Transportation advises drivers to merge into the bike lane safely before turning.
That’s not the case in Galveston, however, city officials said.
“Ideally, we would like to ask drivers to turn around the bike lane, rather than merging into when turning right,” city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
That rule, however, isn’t part of the city code, which also has no requirement for riders to wear helmets.
WHAT CAN BE DONE
There’s been no official proposals at the Galveston City Council to update the city’s biking rules, officials said
Some dedicated bicyclists argued riders themselves can be either their own best ally against harm or their own worst enemy.
Seth Leo, owner of Zipp E Bikes, a 23rd Street store that rents electric bicycles, commutes to work every day on a bicycle.
He avoids main streets such as Broadway and 61st Street, which are too dangerous to ride safely, he said. He gives advice to his customers on being safe, like avoiding streets with trolley tracks. He requires all of his customers to wear helmets.
The biggest frustration he has as a safe cyclist is seeing other cyclists break rules by doing things that are obviously wrong, such as riding on the wrong side of the road. Illegal riding builds a wall of resentment between bicyclists and drivers, he said.
“I think it’s important to follow all the rules completely,” he said. “That’s not the culture for most bicyclists.
“But maybe that’s an excuse that we make.”
A solution might mean more enforcement of the rules and better education of young bicyclists, he said.
