GALVESTON
Galveston County students made it into the world’s best-known book of world records by helping make the world’s largest book.
“I AM TEXAS!” a 7-foot-tall book has won the Guinness World Record for the largest published book in the world, beating out the previous record set in 2007 in Brazil. The book features poetry, art and stories from 1,000 young Texans from third to 12th grades, with dozens of contributions from students in the county.
The iWRITE Organization and The Bryan Museum in Galveston teamed up with New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopolis.
The book is dedicated to the students, families and faculty of Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting this year, and the Uvalde Community.
“This book was in the works for two years and we realized we had chosen four Uvalde kids as winners, which we were set to announce when the tragedy happened,” said Melissa Williams, founder and board chairwoman of the iWRITE Organization and executive director of The Bryan Museum. “It made perfect sense to dedicate it to the Uvalde community.
“The book focuses on the diversity and history of Texas,” Williams said. “Meltzer and Eliopolis specialize in making historical heroes into kid’s stories, and when they heard a world record was on the line, they were in.”
The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation awarded three Texas schools $5,000 and 15 classrooms $250 book awards for having their students participate in the contest. The Parker Elementary Library, managed by Angel Pilar, won one of the $5,000 awards, while the Austin Middle School classroom of Felicia Salinas won $250.
Many Galveston ISD students were involved in the project, particularly in art, and schools across the county contributed.
Friendswood High School students contributed 25 pieces of art in the book; Ball High School and Clear Falls High School students contributed three each.
Ball High School senior and an elementary student from Trinity Episcopal School contributed poems and a homeschool student contributed a story.
“The local schools were really excited to get involved and it was really cool to see Galveston so highly represented,” Williams said.
The book was unveiled Nov. 5 at the Hilton Americas Hotel in Houston, where about 400 of 1,000 participants signed autographs.
The book will make its public debut Thursday in Houston during the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade before it begins a residence from Nov. 28 to Jan. 8 at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. in Galveston.
After its time in Galveston, the book will go on tour to the Phillips 66 Headquarters in Houston, the Taste of Texas restaurant in Houston, the State Capitol, The Alamo, Schreiner University in Kerrville and the Dallas Historical Society.
“Our mission at The Bryan Museum is to get kids excited and foster a love of Texas history,” Williams said. “This is just the beginning of what we want to do. We believe in the mission and the unique and diverse voices in Texas.”
