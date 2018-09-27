The Port of Galveston received about $50 million from its insurance company for damage after Hurricane Ike struck the island in 2008 and now managers of the public docks are trying to determine how the money was spent, officials said.
“My first impression is that that’s a lot of money, and I want to try to understand what all was done and where it was applied,” Port Director Rodger Rees said.
Waterfront managers are considering the insurance payments as they negotiate and work to recoup funding the port was supposed to receive from the Federal Emergency Management Agency hasn’t yet received, Rees said.
Port officials are reviewing documents related to that funding, but, depending on what they find, Rees could eventually call for a forensic audit, but hasn’t done so yet, he said.
When Hurricane Ike hit the island on Sept. 13, 2008, it badly damaged many of the port’s docks and other property. Insurance reimbursed the port about $55 million for recovery work and the Federal Emergency Management Agency was initially projected to cover another $40 million, according to Tetra Tech, a consultant firm formerly employed by the port.
But, for a public docks with about $250 million in needed infrastructure repairs, that $50 million from private insurance could have gone a long way toward improving matters, Rees said.
“Rees was just taking stock of the extremely poor condition of the infrastructure at the port and asking why,” said Elizabeth Beeton, a trustee on the port’s governing board. “If he had had it, he could have made good use of it. And he can’t see what happened.”
There isn’t yet any reason to suspect anything questionable happened with the money, Rees said. His review is more of an effort just to see how the insurance proceeds were used at the port, Rees said.
But port officials must sufficiently answer where all of that money went, said Ted O’Rourke, chairman of the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the public docks.
“I just agree with the port director,” O’Rourke said. “He mentioned a forensic audit — I just expect answers. Why haven’t we gotten some of the money from FEMA? And where was it spent?”
Port staff are looking at insurance payments because they are negotiating, along with a officials from a consulting company, to recoup about $16 million in outstanding Hurricane Ike-related payments, Rees said.
“We had a conversation with Tetra Tech and they’ve delivered all the documents they had, which were thousands and thousands of pages,” Rees said. “We are analyzing that information and determining what we still owe them. I’m trying to get to the bottom of that.”
Officials with Tetra Tech in August 2017 argued the port still owes them almost $600,000 in unpaid invoices for services related to Hurricane Ike.
Rees has entered the discussion late and is conducting some of the research to understand what happened in the years since Ike struck the island, he said.
Rees took the helm at the public docks in January and has since made several changes that included the departure of three longtime upper executives.
“We’re taking a high-level look at everything and only if something doesn’t look right and we can’t use staff time, will we bring in a third-party accountant,” Rees said. “With all of the good things going on and trying to get needed capital, we don’t need any doubts that the port is doing what it’s supposed to be doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.