Phillip Nunn has seen more abandoned animals in the course of his business than he cares to remember.
The owner of a demolition and excavation company in Galveston County, Nunn often shows up at a house scheduled to be knocked down only to find dogs or cats left behind, long after their owners have fled, he said.
“It’s shocking and appalling to me how many people move out of a residence and leave behind their pets,” Nunn, 67, said.
Most of the pets he comes across are starving and scared, “just waiting for their owners to return,” he said.
A few weeks ago, Nunn, a dog owner, came across a cat and her two kittens in need of water and food. He took them to the Galveston County Animal Resource Center in Texas City, he said.
“Before that, though, I found a three-legged dog in a house, and he ran off before I could get him in my truck,” Nunn said.
It happens in about every other house he tears down, he said.
Animal welfare officials in the county were unable to quantify how many of the animals that end up in their shelters are truly abandoned. Many come in classified as strays, said Ashley Tompkins, Galveston County Health District spokeswoman.
“It’s hard to prove abandonment or if the animal arrived at the location after the people left,” Tompkins said. “In some cases, the animal is confined in some way, locked in a garage or bedroom, and these are easier to identify as abandoned.”
Whatever the case, pet owners need to know that abandoning an animal is a violation of state animal cruelty code, it causes problems for the community like roaming dog packs and feral cats and it’s simply the inhumane thing to do, officials said.
“It happens more often than you would think,” said Dr. Lea Fistein of The Animal Clinic in Galveston.
Often owners who haven’t planned what will happen to their animals when they move go to Fistein’s clinic asking whether she will take the animal.
“They think we can somehow magically find them a home,” Fistein said. “Some people won’t take their animals to the shelter because they’re told the shelter tends to euthanize animals and they don’t want that to happen.”
But failing to plan can be equally as deadly, Fistein said.
Because she works closely with Animal Control Services, she sometimes receives animals in poor health that have been deprived of food or water for long periods of time, or have lived in closed quarters for extended periods of time, walking in their own urine and excrement.
The emotional toll is more difficult to measure, although in general dogs do better than cats, Fistein said.
Abandoned cats tend to become less social and more feral, or they forget their litter box training, all things that make them less adoptable if they make it to an animal shelter, she said.
People usually have a few months to find homes for their animals and just need to make the effort, Fistein said.
Online sites such as Rehoming Your Dog or Cat in Galveston can help owners find new homes for their pets, she said.
Fistein said her clinic will post announcements on its Facebook page for people looking for new homes for their animals.
“The shelter will help place their animals if they call and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to be moving in three months and I can’t take my animal,’” Fistein said. “I think there are a lot of options that people don’t try. Instead they wait until the last minute when they’re in panic mode, then leave them behind.”
Caroline Dorsett-Pate, executive director of the Galveston Island Humane Society, said her shelter sees the problem all too frequently: Someone moves from an apartment complex leaving a cat outside expecting that someone will pick it up; someone buys a house and finds a cat inside that obviously is a pet left behind.
“We had one recently where someone went off and left a mother dog with puppies that weren’t even a week old,” Dorsett-Pate said. “Those puppies are now available for adoption.”
The Galveston Island Humane Society shelter tries to make surrendering animals as painless as possible, knowing that the alternative of abandoning them is much more damaging to the animal, Dorsett-Pate said.
“Rather than just walking out and abandoning them, we try to encourage people to bring them in,” she said. “We can get more information about the animal — whether they’re friendly with children, what kind of training they have, their personality and preferences— we need to know those things about the animal to make them more adoptable.”
In some cases, it’s just the throwaway society we live in, Dorsett-Pate said. But in others, when people genuinely cannot take their animals with them for whatever reason, it’s important that people know they can bring their animal in without a heavy guilt trip, she said.
“My theory is if they made the step in the front door, they didn’t abandon them,” she said.
“They brought them into the shelter and that’s what a responsible animal owner should do.”
