TEXAS CITY
A 17-year-old boy who sustained a gunshot wound to the head early Monday morning died from his wounds, a medical examiner’s office spokesman said Tuesday.
Reginald Phillips, of La Marque, died from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. Texas City police have not arrested anyone in connection with the early Monday morning shooting, officials said.
Police received a call at about 1 a.m. Monday about a 17-year-old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Medical Center Drive in Texas City, officials said. He was transported to John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, where he died, authorities said.
Police were investigating the circumstances around the shooting, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.