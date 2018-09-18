GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees predicted a new pavilion at Stewart Beach could, after five years of operation, bring in between $2.1 million and $2.5 million in yearly revenue compared with $1.3 million from the existing building. But it also could cost $25 million to build, officials said.
The proposed 71,000-square-foot building, meant to be a destination for beachgoers, still is conceptual, but the park board Tuesday took steps to advance a new facility that would replace the existing 51,000-square-foot deteriorated and obsolete building.
Justin Schultz, director of architect firm HR&A Advisors, estimated a $25 million construction cost, though park board leaders were careful to point out that number is conceptual.
“This was everybody’s wish list,” Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “They went to us and said, ‘what do you want,’ and we said ‘Taj Mahal.’ The next phase is going to help us drill down on that number.”
The proposed construction includes community event and wedding space, a café and restaurant and areas for park board offices and storage.
The estimated building cost should decrease when building materials and other specifics are decided on, de Schaun said.
“We are years out from having a building that you’re going to walk into,” park board Project Manager Sheryl Rozier said. “The number is big, but there’s a lot of contingency put in that number because we’re so early on. There’s a lot of room to shave, cut.
A contract on a finalized version of the building is still three to four years out, Rozier said.
Park board staff plan to present the current proposal to the Galveston City Council during a joint workshop in October. If council approves the current concept, the park board will vote to approve a contract of no more than $390,000 with Rogers Partners Architects, the current designers, for the next stage of development.
The board already agreed to a $30,000 contract with the firm for the first phase of design.
Reuben Trevino, park board director of operations, also estimated an operating budget of $1.3 million for the new pavilion at full phase-in, most of which goes to personnel and materials.
Trevino also expects car counts to increase from 91,000 to between 100,000 and 110,000 annually.
Lifeguard towers should also be redone to match, they look terrible.
This should get done sooner than later. Stewart Beach is an eyesore now. The grounds, trash, wasted parking areas. A mess. And the building is hard to access. No decent food or drink. The park board should not be contracting beach and park care either. They are doing a terrible job. Hire someone who cares and loves Galveston, it will show.
Speaking of Lifeguard towers; they should be stained or painted in bright colors so that they don't just blend into the shoreline. When I was stationed in Southern California, you could spot a tower a mile away. Most were orange, red, yellow or turquoise so that anyone who needed help could spot one. Plus, they could be locked when vacant so that homeless residents could not use them for campfires and restrooms. Sure would dress up the beachfront.
