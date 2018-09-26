SANTA FE
A Galveston County jury on Wednesday sentenced a Santa Fe man to life in prison over a 2017 drunken-driving arrest, his third since 2004.
Lonnie Kinnett, 51, of Santa Fe, was found guilty of felony driving while intoxicated on Tuesday. Because it was his third such conviction, Kinnett faced a sentence of at least 25 years in prison.
Prosecutors argued Kinnett should be sentence to life in prison, the maximum punishment to “send a message that the community will not tolerate habitual intoxicated drivers,” the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
Kinnett was arrested in Santa Fe on March 30, 2017.
While he was driving drunk, he nearly hit another vehicle and threw a green bottle out of his SUV at another vehicle, prosecutors said.
After someone called 911, police found Kinnett sleeping in the still-running SUV in a bar parking lot. There were several beer bottles in the cab of the vehicle, prosecutors said.
He admitted to driving under the influence and a blood test taken when he was arrested showed his blood alcohol level was .134, nearly twice the legal limit, prosecutors said.
Kinnett had two previous felony convictions for driving under the influence in 2004 and 2013, prosecutors said. He’d also been previously convicted of burglary in 1992 and possession of a controlled substance in 1994, and convicted of driving without insurance multiple times, prosecutors said.
Kinnett will be eligible for parole after 15 years in prison.
Authorities in Galveston County have emphasized their efforts to investigate and prosecute drunk drivers recently.
Earlier this month, Galveston police announced charges that were filed against two Galveston bartenders who were accused of over-serving a Galveston woman before a fatal crash on 69th Street on the island. The woman who was allegedly driving while intoxicated was indicted for intoxication manslaughter.
In Kinnett’s case, the district attorney’s office credited the county’s new Safety Through Rapid Investigation of Key Evidence, or STRIKE, program.
Launched in 2017, the program allows police officers to video-conference with a local judge to more quickly obtain a search warrant for suspected intoxicated drivers.
“The Galveston County District Attorney’s office would like to remind the public that local and state law enforcement are constantly patrolling the roadways, beaches and waterways for intoxicated drivers and boaters in Galveston County,” the office said.
(1) comment
Yep, he needs to do time. He just doesn't care.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.