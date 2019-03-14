GALVESTON
A 30-year-old inmate at the Galveston County jail died Thursday morning, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The man, whose name has not been released, died after suffering some sort of medical episode Wednesday evening, County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The man was taken to the hospital after he was found to be "dehydrated," Trochesset said.
He was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday and died about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, he said.
The exact cause of the man's death has not been determined, Trochesset said. The sheriff's office has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the death.
The man had been awaiting trial in the jail since Jan. 4, Trochesset said. He was being held on multiple charges, including assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, Trochesset said.
The man was being held in general population at the jail, Trochesset said.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Erik Burse confirmed that the Rangers had been requested to investigate the death. The Rangers will complete an investigation and give those results to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, Burse said.
It will be up to prosecutors to decide if any charges are filed, Burse said.
This was the first reported in-custody death at the jail since 2017, according to the Texas Attorney General's office.
Three people have died while in jail custody since 2015, according to the attorney general's records. Two of those deaths led to federal lawsuits against the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.