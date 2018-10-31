Dickinson officials are preparing to move forward with a plan to repair some crumbling roads, bowing to residents’ demands that the city do something in the short term about its water-damaged and flood-prone infrastructure.
City council members are considering a plan under which segments of 12 Hurricane Harvey-damaged roads, all of them crumbling and pitted with potholes, would be repaved by January or February.
The new action, at odds with the city’s previous approach of waiting for grant money to arrive before tackling comprehensive infrastructure repairs, is a direct response to residents’ demands that officials do something immediately about the state of the city’s roads, irrigation channels and overgrown ditches, officials said.
“This is all happening under the concept of ‘Hey we need to do something,’” City Manager Chris Heard said. “I was given direction to hurry up and get moving.”
The council could vote on the road repair plan as soon as Tuesday evening, when a special meeting is scheduled.
The plan involves using Federal Emergency Management Agency money to repave 12 city streets, each heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
While it doesn’t address all of the city’s infrastructure and drainage needs — or even half of the 52 roads FEMA designated as hurricane damaged — it’s the best the city can do with the money it has to match the federal agency’s funds at the moment, Mayor Julie Masters said.
Costs for the 12-road project are still being worked out, but repairing all 52 roads would cost about $5.5 million, with $1.9 million eligible for reimbursement from FEMA, Heard said.
The 12 roads are Mariners Mooring Street; Captains Drive; Leonetti Lane; Lininger Lane; Bayou Bend Drive; Longshadow Drive; Anchor Way; Bayou Drive; Spruce Drive; Camp Allen Street; Blue Water Lane; and Meadows Lane.
Some aspects of the plan — such as whether the city will use concrete to repave some of the 12 roads or asphalt for all of them, for example — still have to be decided. But it’s certain that something needs to be done soon, Masters said.
“The whole thing is pretty controversial,” Masters said. “We have so many streets that are just falling apart, and not just after Harvey, but with all the additional rain we’ve had lately, too. They’re just falling to pieces; we have streets that are nearly impassable.”
The city council also will vote on a contract during Tuesday’s special meeting for the removal of silt from the city’s irrigation canals, Masters said. Those canals, which have become clogged with debris since Hurricane Harvey, have led to multiple floods in the city this year, as well as residents taking up cleanup and de-clogging duties into their own hands recently.
Residents have become irritated about the city’s handling of flooding, with many people saying officials are too slow to move.
“I think the city is not moving fast enough,” said John Dougan, who has helped organize several cleanup efforts. “People are not going to be satisfied.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.