GALVESTON
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department biologists found no unusual results in water samples they took two weeks ago, after reports of dead fish and other animals on island beaches, a spokeswoman said.
Department biologists responded to reports of a fish kill in the Galveston area on April 24, spokeswoman Julie Hagen said. Biologists found a small number of dead catfish, she said.
The results come two weeks after local conservation group Turtle Island Restoration Network reported being concerned about the number of dead fish, birds and other coastal species its volunteers were finding on the beaches.
Volunteers found more than 100 dead catfish in one day and 20 pelicans in one day, according to the group.
Other organizations, such as the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, did not notice abnormal numbers of dead wildlife, officials said.
State biologists did not see or investigate bird or animal deaths, Hagen said.
“In the samples, no presence of red tide was found, the most common harmful algae seen on the Texas coast,” Hagen said.
A different type of algae was found in water samples near Bolivar Flats, she said.
“However, this type of algae does not produce toxins that would kill fish,” Hagen said.
Dissolved oxygen levels and temperatures were all within healthy ranges, Hagen said.
Dissolved oxygen refers to the level of free oxygen present in water. Levels that are too high or too low can harm aquatic life and affect water quality.
State biologists did not test for chemicals in the water samples, Hagen said.
The restoration network, which collects data but does not conduct its own testing, would like state or federal agencies to test animals’ tissue samples for chemicals, representatives said.
The testing came about a month after a fire at the International Terminals Co. leaked chemicals into the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Bay.
When a containment wall at the plant failed March 22, facility chemicals and chemicals from firefighting foam leaked into the bay, according to reports.
Galveston Bay Foundation last week released results of samples it collected near the Houston Ship Channel on March 22, 23 and 25, which showed the presence of long-lasting chemicals found in the facility and the firefighting foam, Water Quality Manager Sarah Gossett said.
The foundation found levels of long-lasting chemical compounds that are higher than federal standards for drinking water but lower than federal standards for recreational-use water, she said.
The bay is not used for drinking water.
“We don’t fully understand the ways that these compounds interact with humans,” Gossett said.
These compounds weren’t monitored thoroughly before the leak, so it’s difficult to tell exactly how levels have changed, she said. The event highlights the need for more study of the compounds, she said.
“This is something that is concerning for our health and we just want to make sure that enough information is being collected and shared,” Gossett said.
The foundation did not test any farther south than Morgan’s Point in La Porte and plans to continue processing samples taken at later dates, Gossett said.
