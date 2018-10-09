A Santa Fe family is suing the public school district, seeking more than $5 million in damages, asserting their son suffered severe concussions twice during football practices.
Donna and Troy Yarbrough, on behalf of their son identified as C.Y., filed suit against the Santa Fe Independent School District, the district’s board of trustees, Superintendent Leigh Wall, Athletics Director Mark Kanipes, and several assistant coaches in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, asserting the district didn’t fulfill its responsibility to protect student athletes.
“Despite knowledge of the dangers of helmet to helmet contact and head trauma, Santa Fe ISD and its board of trustees, individually, and by and through the individual coaching staff created a danger by failing to effectively enact, implement, enforce, and train regarding policies, procedures and practices to protect student athletes,” the lawsuit asserts.
The Yarbroughs’ son played football during middle school, but didn’t suffer any head trauma until he was assigned to face off against much bigger players at the start of high school, according to the lawsuit.
Coaches asked C.Y. to stop a bigger player from crossing the line of scrimmage in September 2016 and he was repeatedly hit in the head, according to the lawsuit.
The son got a severe headache during lunch after practice and reported it to a trainer, who told him he might have a concussion, according to the lawsuit.
The Yarbroughs took their son to a sports medicine clinic two days after the practice, and doctors diagnosed him with a concussion and cervical sprain, according to the lawsuit.
Physicians decided it wasn’t the first concussion he had, and that he’d suffered another several weeks before and had been practicing and playing with it, the lawsuit asserts.
Several Houston-based attorneys are representing the Yarbroughs, court records show.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
UNPAID RENT
A Hitchcock company is suing a Houston-based company, asserting it didn’t pay rent for several months at the historic Blimp Base Industrial Park.
League City-based attorney Christopher Johnson filed suit Oct. 3 on behalf of Blimp Base Interests against Domino Sand Services LLC, seeking less than $100,000 in damages.
The two companies in May 2015 entered into a two-year lease agreement for 8,500 square feet of building space, adjacent parking and about 1.5 acres of property at about $9,300 a month, according to the lawsuit.
Officials with Domino in April 2017 then extended the lease for another two years, according to the lawsuit.
But Domino then failed to pay rent from June through October of this year, leaving more than $46,700 in unpaid rent, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
AWAITING PAYMENT
A League City flooring company is seeking between $100,000 and $200,000 from a Friendswood woman, asserting she hasn’t paid for work they’ve done on two separate projects.
Houston attorney Charles Lobb Jr. on behalf of Flagship Floors filed suit against Mary Lera, otherwise known as Mary Therese Hurley Lera and May Hurley Lera, on Sept. 18 in the 405th District Court, asserting she contracted with them in June 2016 to install flooring at a new restaurant and at a residence.
The company completed work on both projects, but never got paid, according to the lawsuit.
The two projects cost more than $79,000, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
One trial is set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 10th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Anthony Lawrence Garner, 42, on one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
