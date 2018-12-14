It’s not often in these parts that you’re driving down the highway, look up and see a bald eagle. Sitting atop a pole, close enough to snap a picture. With a fish caught in its talons.
That’s what happened to Eli Rosen on Friday.
“My buddy and I were coming back from a duck hunt in West Bay and we’re driving down Blue Water Highway and saw a big bird on a fence post in a marsh,” Rosen said in an email to the Daily News. “We both took a double take and realized it was a bald eagle.”
Rosen’s photos show a mature male bald eagle looking down at its prey in one shot and gazing out across the marsh in another.
Rosen was correct in his assessment that his sighting was rare this far south, presumably on Follett’s Island, just across San Luis Pass from the West End of Galveston Island on FM 3005.
Although there are a good number of breeding pairs in inland areas around the county, it’s rare to see them so near to the coast, said Greg Whittaker, head of the Galveston branch of the Houston Audubon Society and an avid daily birder.
“Ecologically, they like to have tall trees to perch in,” Whittaker said. “It’s kind of special to be able to see them here on the island.”
Whittaker, the animal husbandry manager at Moody Gardens, has one documented spotting of a bald eagle on his Moody Gardens property survey, an eagle he spotted flying in a group of brown pelicans over Offatts Bayou, he said.
“I thought it was a turkey vulture, but when I saw its size and its white tail, I knew it was an eagle,” he said.
Bald eagles, once endangered with just 450 breeding pairs remaining in the lower 48 United States in the mid-1960s, have recovered in recent decades and were removed from the endangered species list in 2007.
Still, spotting one, especially in an unexpected site, is something special.
On average 3-feet long from head to tail, these birds of prey weigh as much as 10 pounds and have wingspans up to 7 feet, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Adults are distinguished by a white head, neck and tail and a large yellow bill.
The bald eagles in the eastern half of Texas and down among coastal counties from Rockport to Houston are generally breeders. They nest from October through July with their peak egg-laying period in December, hatching mainly in January.
Whittaker has heard reports of a bald eagle spotted out by the Galveston Island State Park in recent weeks, a prospect so enticing he’s considering driving far out of his way to work one morning soon to take a look, he said.
