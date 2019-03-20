The Galveston Housing Authority on Tuesday approved a resolution to move forward with plans for a mixed-income development at the Oleander Homes site north of Broadway.
This comes after years of uncertainty about what could be done with the authority-owned property that once was the site of a public housing project.
Officially, the resolution approves an amendment to the authority’s 2012 reconstruction plan and allows the authority to submit a mixed-income development proposal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Oleander site.
The resolution was in response to a long-awaited letter from HUD, received March 11, granting the housing authority permission to move forward with plans for the property it have been unable to either sell or develop.
Previously, the federal government deemed the property unsuitable for developing public housing because of environmental concerns, because it is in a high poverty area and because it’s an industrial area.
In 2016, the housing authority asked for permission to sell the property for commercial development and HUD denied that request as well.
Funds from the sale would have been used to support housing authority programs, but according to the recently received letter from HUD, there was continued uncertainty in Washington about how the authority planned to fulfill its commitment to build 287 remaining housing replacement units, fulfilling a requirement to replace housing lost after Hurricane Ike and to use Community Development Block Grant funds set aside for that purpose by the state of Texas in 2012.
In 2018, the housing authority submitted a plan to HUD to build out the 287 remaining units on a scattered site basis around Galveston Island, but the Office of Public and Indian Housing determined that scattered site units would be expensive and too hard to manage.
The housing authority is in the process of completing 97 scattered site housing units around Galveston. The project is expected to be completed by this summer.
In its letter, HUD strongly recommends that the housing authority “move forward to submit a mixed-finance proposal for the redevelopment of the Oleander site as a mixed-income project providing public housing units, other affordable units and market rate units in a mix appropriate for this area of Galveston Island.”
The housing authority and its developer should also consider whether commercial or retail development at the Oleander site is appropriate, the letter said.
Developing a plan for mixed-income housing is something the housing authority and its master developer, McCormack Baron Salazar, have done multiple times. The Cedars at Carver Park complex, built to replace a razed public housing project, is 99 percent occupied and/or reserved. A newer complex, Villas on the Strand, also a replacement of a razed downtown public housing project, is 94 percent occupied.
The HUD letter indicates that an ongoing Master Development Agreement between the authority and McCormack Baron Salazar, executed in 2012, was bid and accepted to replace all lost public housing units, including Oleander, and remains a standing legal agreement.
The letter further stated that Community Development Block Grant funding related to Hurricane Ike, now under the responsibility of the Texas General Land Office, remains available for redevelopment of the Oleander site and that the land office is ready to work with the authority and its master developer to make those funds available.
“Both the City of Galveston and local housing advocates in Galveston appear to be supportive of rebuilding on Oleander, which is a positive development given past opposition,” the letter said.
The letter is from HUD’s Office of Urban Revitalization, a division of the Office of Public Housing Investments.
The resolution to move forward passed unanimously by three board members present — Gregory Garrison, Raymond Turner and Chairman Melvin Williams. Board members J.T. Edwards and William Ansell were absent.
Public discussion of the resolution was unanimously supportive of a mixed-income development at the site. One attendee asked if previous discussions of possibly placing 50 of the remaining 287 housing units in Texas City was still feasible and housing authority Executive Director Mona Parguson said she believed that was not something HUD was interested in pursuing.
Williams said the board, housing authority staff, the developer will hammer out a plan to send to HUD over the next two months.
