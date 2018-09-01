TEXAS CITY
When it comes to natural disasters in the United States, Steve Huston has seen plenty.
“There was Katrina, then we had Rita, then there was — I can hardly remember anymore,” Huston, 75, said, going on to name off half a dozen disaster events he’s responded to in Kansas, Iowa, Tennessee and Missouri.
“Whenever I’m working disaster relief, I’m just waiting for when some other mess comes along.”
Huston, a retired elementary school teacher, is a long-term disaster relief volunteer for Disciples Volunteering, a national organization that’s part of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) denomination. He travels from disaster to disaster and stays to help rebuild ruined houses long after out-of-state contractors, volunteer groups and even the homeowners themselves have left.
Sleeping in church apartments and dorms, he sometimes lives at disaster sites for years at a time, working on his own as well as leading volunteer groups that show up periodically to help.
In 2011, Huston stayed for more than two years in Joplin, Mo., after deadly tornadoes there killed 158 people and caused more than $2 billion in damage. In Moore, Okla., where tornadoes killed 24 people in 2013, he stayed another two years.
“I come and stay a long time,” he said, leaning against the doorframe of the Hurricane Harvey-flooded house in Texas City where he’s working, a weathered tool belt hanging from his waist. Drywall needed to be replaced and walls needed to be painted, and a new volunteer group would soon be arriving to help.
“Most groups come for a week or so, and sometimes someone shows up with a skill — that’s always a plus. A guy comes in and says ‘I can’t do much but I’m an electrician,’ — oh buddy, do I have work for you.”
Huston and the groups he directs have tackled 17 Harvey-damaged houses since he arrived in Texas City in October, as well as various roof, deck and fence projects. All the work is referred to him by Galveston County Recovers, and it can take months to finish projects.
When he’s not working, he makes himself at home at the mission shelter in Texas City’s Christian Church, built after Hurricane Ike in 2008.
The station, which has showers and bunkbeds for 24 people, has been useful since it was first constructed, said the Rev. Danielle Cox, Christian Church’s senior pastor.
“The groups that come in — we’ve had about 20 or so since Harvey — stay for about a week, usually,” she said. “We’ve had groups from New York and California and Kansas and a lot from around the state, too.”
The length of time Huston stays depends on the damage and the type of disaster — something he has become familiar with over the past 10 years. As he surveys the work he’s gearing up to do in the house on Mockingbird Lane, he compares tornadoes to hurricanes like a storm chaser.
“Hurricanes are kind of like rattlesnakes — they give you warning, like a gentleman,” he said. “’We’re on our way,’ they’ll tell you. Tornadoes, they don’t do that much. I rolled through Joplin about 35 minutes after it happened, and I’ll tell you what, I’ve never seen anything like that. It was like a nuclear holocaust; I thought that everybody was dead.
“You learn to deal with stuff like that when you live in tornado alley like I do; you learn to watch, listen and have a cellar.
Huston’s permanent home is in Ada, Okla., where he used to teach sixth grade. When he’s not out rebuilding disaster-ravaged homes — drawing on skills he learned from his father, a general contractor — he lives with his wife, his daughter-in-law, four grandchildren and his wife’s cats.
“I don’t get real homesick,” he said.
He’ll stay in Texas City helping with the Harvey recovery for at least three years, he estimates. The damage around the region is extensive, even if it’s not immediately visible a year after the storm, he said.
“This is big,” he said. “There’s a lot of damage here, and they’re just now finding it all. You can’t tell when you drive around, but if you come out here at night, there’s three flooded houses across the street, and if you look around the neighborhood, there’s no lights on. Nobody’s here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.