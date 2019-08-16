GALVESTON
The newest version of the Army Corps of Engineers’ plan for a massive storm surge barrier on the Texas coastline proposes putting more parts of the city of Galveston inside a protective wall and changing the size of sea gates meant to keep surge out of Galveston Bay.
The corps began presenting the new features of its plan recently, including at a pair of public meetings in Galveston this week.
Among the features of the new plan: a wall on Galveston Island that surrounds more neighborhoods and a redesigned system of gates at Bolivar Roads, which separates the Gulf of Mexico and Galveston Bay and marks the seaward ends of both the Galveston and Houston ship channels.
Part of the new plan is a rebranding of the old one, said Kelly Burks-Copes, the project manager for the corps coastal barrier study.
The ring around much of Galveston has long been called a ring “levee”, Burk-Copes said. But with the corps’ redesign, that’s no longer the case.
“It’s no longer a levee,” she said. “We’re calling it a ring barrier because it’s composed of different features.”
The new barrier is envisioned to run along the edge of the Galveston Ship Channel, instead of along Harborside Drive. The wall on the edge of the channel would be only about 2 feet to 4 feet tall, Burks-Copes said.
The western end of the ring barrier would run just west of 103rd Street and the eastern part would run between the Fish Village neighborhood and the channel. The extension would put more Galveston homes behind the protective barrier.
The new designs were made in response to comments and criticisms the corps received during public comments about the first draft of its barrier plans.
In October 2018, the corps revealed the first draft of its coastal barrier proposal and a held a series of public meetings to gather input.
The proposal, which came after three years of work, proposed a 70-mile-long series of barriers and levees on Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island and on the west side of Galveston Bay. The system would cost as much as $31 billion to build, according to the corps.
While the barrier is meant to protect a large group of communities around the bay and ship channel from storm surge, such as happened during Hurricane Ike in 2008, it was widely panned by Galveston County residents.
Locals objected to maps that appeared to show barriers following highways, or levees that would leave some houses outside of the protected areas.
Environmental groups also criticized the plan for ramifications it could have for Galveston Bay.
In May, the corps confirmed it had started to change parts of its initial plan, and would design a system that features protective dunes, rather than a levee wall on Bolivar Peninsula and the West End of Galveston Island.
The corps revealed changes for the sea gate and the Galveston levee this week.
The reengineering was based on comments the corps received during its public meeting, Burks-Copes said.
The new gate design is meant to cause less constriction of the water flowing into and out of the bay. After consulting with a team of engineers from Europe, the corps redesigned its proposal from one very large gate across the navigation channels, to two smaller gates, Burks-Copes said.
The new proposal also decreases the number of smaller lift gates, which would allow recreational boat traffic in and out of the bay, by increasing the width of the gates, she said.
“The rule is, the less things you put in the water, the less constriction,” she said.
The new plan creates less than 10 percent constriction of water flowing into the bay, she said.
“That’s really good, we think,” she said.
The new plans have started to make their way through some local circles. Galveston City Councilman Craig Brown was among the people who attended the corps presentation about the coastal barrier this week.
Although the barrier is meant to protect multiple cities, including Houston, from future storm surges, the project seems particularly personal in Galveston, which would be the site of major construction work if it ever moves forward, Brown said.
“The hard structures and the gates and the impact on the neighborhoods and the acquisition of land, all of that impacts us directly,” Brown said. “I understand that the whole concept is designed to basically not only protect us, but to protect those north of us. But we’re on the front line of this.”
Brown expected the city council to hear a presentation about the corps’ newest design at an upcoming meeting.
The corps plans to begin holding meetings about its revised plans in January 2020, Burks-Copes said. That will be followed by a new round of public meetings and comments in September 2020.
A final report and recommendation is now planned to be released in May 2021.
