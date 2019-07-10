Students in Texas City Independent School District’s 21st Century Program, an after-school curriculum, participate in a field day at Etheredge Stadium on Wednesday.
The program is part of the Afterschool Centers on Education, which is administered by the Texas Education Agency to provide a safe and supervised place for learning and interaction. Texas City Independent School District continues the program through part of the summer.
La Marque and Texas City’s after-school programs collaborated to create a field day for students nearing the end of summer school.
Students played tug of war and ran in relay races before heading back indoors to escape the heat.
