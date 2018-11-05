GALVESTON
An updated state energy code taking effect Dec. 1 means those who seek building permits might have to hire a third-party inspector, rather than having the city staff conduct an energy review of properties.
The change applies to new homes and apartments three floors high or fewer and results from a 2015 update to the International Energy Conservation Code. The document, adopted by the Texas Legislature in 2015, seeks to increase energy efficiency of homes.
The new code requires some additional levels of compliance, triggering the need for a third-party specialist in the inspection process, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said
“For the most part, people are already doing this,” Barnett said. “As energy inspections have become more strict, this has been the change.”
This shift won’t result in any layoffs, because all staff members who have conducted energy inspections have many other duties, Barnett said.
It could free up staff time for other duties, she said.
The city charges $50 for plan reviews and $75 for energy inspections. After Dec. 1, the city will no longer charge those fees and permit seekers instead must hire a third-party specialist, Barnett said.
People can get the necessary certification forms at the planning counter of city hall, 823 25th St.
This change comes as the city announces residents and developers will be able to manage their permits online starting next year.
— Keri Heath
