A raid Wednesday at a Bacliff residence that netted almost a pound of methamphetamine is the latest evidence that the highly addictive stimulant is fast becoming popular in the county, sheriff’s office officials said.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s here, Brazoria or Chambers counties — meth is a problem everywhere,” Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. “It’s to the point where every time I hear about a house being on fire somewhere on TV, my immediate thought is that someone is cooking meth, way before I think it could have been a gas leak.”
The use of methamphetamine, which is a synthetic, highly addictive drug that acts as a stimulant, is on the rise across the state and nation, said Jane Maxwell, a research professor with the Addiction Research Institute at the Steve Hicks School of Social Work at the University of Texas at Austin.
“Meth is becoming our No. 1 problem,” Maxwell said.
In addition to psychiatric symptoms, like paranoia and hallucinations, chronic meth users can experience anxiety, confusion and violent behavior, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The hallucinations often mimic the symptoms of a schizophrenic episode, and some users also have homicidal or suicidal thoughts, Dr. Rana Biary, a toxicologist at the NYU Langone Medical Center said in a special report in 2017 by The Associated Press.
Nationally, more than 10,000 people died from overdoses involving psychostimulants, which include methamphetamine, in 2017, up about 33 percent from 2016 numbers, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Texas, about 13 percent of all people admitted to drug-related treatment in 2013 had used methamphetamine, compared to 18 percent in the most recent survey, Maxwell said.
Those upward-trending numbers are consistent with numbers in Galveston County, District Attorney Jack Roady said.
While the district attorney’s office doesn’t specifically track methamphetamine cases, the office has seen a significant increase in the number of charges it has filed for drugs falling into penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, Roady said.
Galveston County prosecutors filed almost 1,200 penalty group 1 cases in 2018, compared to 894 cases in 2015, a 34 percent increase, Roady said.
“There has also been a significant increase in the number of Child Protective Services cases over the last several years,” Roady said. “And, there has been a dramatic and disturbing increase in the number of CPS cases in which parents were using methamphetamine.”
Child Protective Services in 2018 filed 192 methamphetamine-related cases in Galveston County, up from about 150 in 2015, Roady said.
The district attorney’s office has already filed 22 Child Protective Services cases this year, Roady said. Of those 22 cases, more than half included evidence of methamphetamine use.
Different local law enforcement agencies have made several major arrests in recent months related to methamphetamine use in Galveston County.
Most recently, for instance, local, state and federal law officers arrested two people in Bacliff after executing warrants and seizing more than 430 grams — almost a pound — of methamphetamine, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Herbert Bacaj Goeler, 22, of Texas City, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance of more than 400 grams in a school drug-free zone and felon in possession of a firearm, officials said. His bond is set at $500,000, officials said.
Payton Leanne Dominy, 18, of Bacliff, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance of more than 400 grams in a school drug-free zone, officials said. Her bond is set at $20,000, officials said.
The sheriff’s office Special Crimes Unit, aided by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, among others, executed search and arrest warrants at a residence in the 4200 block Sevan Street, officials said. Officers seized three handguns, more than $2,700 and 433 grams, almost a pound, of methamphetamine, officials said.
The sheriff’s office in May seized more than 8 grams of methamphetamine and arrested one man after a three-month narcotics investigation at a San Leon residence, officials said.
And a League City couple was charged in March with child endangerment after they were accused of using drugs in the same home where they were raising two young children, police said.
The dramatic rise of methamphetamine use comes after the U.S. legislature in 2005 signed the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act into law, banning several over-the-counter drugs that can be used to make the drug, Maxwell said.
“Then everyone started to turn to pheny-2-propone, which is not legal in Texas, but is legal in Mexico,” she said.
That difference has changed the face of methamphetamine throughout the country, she said. Now, the drug is more potent and pure, and most users in the country are importing it from Mexico, rather than cooking it locally.
Those who use methamphetamine for long periods can also suffer weight loss, severe tooth decay and tooth loss. Chronic users also sometimes have skin sores from picking and scratching at their skin, which experts say often is because the users are trying to get rid of insects they imagine are crawling under their skin, according to The Associated Press.
“And what really worries me is that right now, there is no medication for assisting in the treatment of meth,” Maxwell said. “Where you can use methadone for opiates, the FDA has no approved treatment for meth other than counseling.”
