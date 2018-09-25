A second woman is suing the University of Texas Medical Branch and several of its employees, asserting she was the victim of a racial discrimination campaign.
Kemah-based Robert Teir filed suit Sept. 18 on behalf of Wynisha Alcorn against the medical branch, Ashley Yarbrough Dusek, Jennifer Gratiot and Richard Foy in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, seeking an unspecified amount in damages.
Alcorn’s lawsuit is the second racial discrimination case Teir has brought against the medical branch in recent months. Teir, on behalf of Malisa Walker, filed the first lawsuit in April, seeking more than $50 million asserting she was a victim of a campaign of sexual and racial discrimination.
But Teir then filed to have the case dismissed in August, court records show.
Alcorn joined the medical branch in 2014, left temporarily to finish her nursing degree, and earned plaudits for her career there, the lawsuit asserts.
Medical branch officials then in June 2016 assigned Dusek as Alcorn’s supervisor and Dusek treated her poorly and told her she didn’t like her, the lawsuit asserts.
Dusek also sent her racially offensive text messages, the lawsuit asserts.
Alcorn eventually requested a transfer from Dusek’s supervision, which meant commuting from League City to Galveston instead of working at the League City facility, the lawsuit asserts.
Alcorn then filed a complaint, but it didn’t go anywhere and other employees started micromanaging her even more, according to the lawsuit.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
FARTING HEARING
A hearing on a motion to compel arbitration is tentatively set for Thursday in the case of a League City man accused of harassing a former co-worker through a vulgar harassment campaign, including aggressive flatulence, among other complaints.
Bret Bland originally filed suit against Jeremy Pratt and CT Motors, the parent company of AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway in League City, May 25 in Galveston County district court, asserting Pratt created a hostile work environment by using explicit banter and innuendo and pinching and touching his male subordinates’ nipples.
Since that filing, the defendant car dealership has argued that Bland signed an arbitration agreement and must go through arbitration before pursuing the lawsuit’s claims, the motion asserts.
But if that’s the case, Pratt should also be accountable to the arbitration agreement and the court should force him to go through arbitration as well, said Sean Buckley, the attorney representing the plaintiff in his response.
SLIP AND FALL
A former employee at a popular Bacliff bar and grill is suing the restaurant, seeking more than $1 million in damages from a fall in July.
League City-based Lawrence Tylka filed suit on behalf of Autumn Lester against F&B Lyttle Investments doing business as Noah’s Ark Bar and Grill on Sept. 5 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 2, asserting that she slipped and fell in July and that the bar was negligent.
The lawsuit doesn’t say exactly how she fell or what damages it caused, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Two trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 212th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Lonnie Gene Kinnett, 51, on one count of driving while intoxicated third or more.
The 405th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Matthew Allen Graham, 28, on one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
