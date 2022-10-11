GALVESTON
A record high number of more than 414 loggerhead turtles has washed up on Texas shores in six months. Many of them were severely ill or dead. Those found alive have an extremely low survival rate and experts don't know why it's happening.
“We do not know what is going on,” said Christopher Marshall, director of the Texas A&M University at Galveston Gulf Turtle Research Center.
Some of the turtles are so weak they die while they’re being transported, Marshall, a professor at the Department of Marine Biology at the university, said.
“When we find these turtles alive, they have only a 5 percent chance to make it,” Marshall said. “They’re in really bad condition.”
Loggerheads, which are named after their body and bulky heads, have an average lifespan of 50 years, some living 80 years or more.
Adults are 3 feet long and weigh 250 pounds.
“Some of these turtles we’re seeing are about 25 years old,” Marshall said.
About five turtles are in rehabilitation at the center, Marshall said.
“We are planning on releasing two back to the ocean soon.”
Between April 1 and Aug. 19, 272 loggerheads were stranded in Texas, almost three times the typical annual average of 109 in less than six months, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
And the numbers still are growing, said Donna J. Shaver, Texas coordinator of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network and chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science.
“There have been 414 loggerheads stranded from April 1 to Oct. 7 in Texas,” Shaver said.
Of those, 161 were alive, 253 were dead and 46 of the live ones died shortly after being found, Shaver said.
“Turtles tend to look like they’re dead, but they’re really alive.” Shaver said. “Most people try to throw the turtle back in the ocean because they think they’re helping, but in reality they are severely ill and will not live.”
Loggerheads are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Different populations of the turtles are listed as either endangered or threatened under the act.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers the loggerhead to be a vulnerable species, which means they face a high risk of extinction in the wild, according to the union.
Loggerheads are the most abundant species of the sea turtle that nests in the United States, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.
The population of loggerheads has declined because of nets deployed for other species, such as shrimp, according to the administration.
“The investigation into the increase in strandings is ongoing and includes detailed necropsy of deceased turtles, extensive sampling of live and dead turtles, and environmental analyses to understand factors that may be contributing to these strandings,” the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said.
A Galveston shop has come up with a way to support The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research through her store.
The Admiralty on The Strand, 2221 Strand, raised more than $1,200 selling items with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the center at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
“The Admiralty is dedicating our next Sip & Shop on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” Wendy Morgan, one of the owners of the shop said. “Our incredible vendors have donated hundreds of fantastic items that we'll be selling with 100 percent of proceeds going to the center.”
A Sip & Shop is an event where customers can drink beverages, eat snacks while they shop. Many shops on The Strand in downtown Galveston will be participating, Morgan said.
“When we read about the hundreds of Loggerheads that have been found stranding themselves up and down the Texas Coast, we knew we could help,” Morgan said.
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research asks if you find a sick, injured or dead turtle to call 1-866-877-8535.
