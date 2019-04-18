GALVESTON
Galveston police arrested two men who Tuesday were charged with aggravated robbery after three armed robberies on the island within a 36-hour period last week, police said.
Officers arrested Dion Ruffins, 42, and Donald Zeigler, 43, late Tuesday at their apartment at the Carelton Courtyard Apartments, 215 Market St., department spokesman Cpt. Joshua Schirard said.
As of Thursday afternoon, both men were being held at the Galveston County Jail, each on a $250,000 bond, Schirard said.
Officers and investigators noticed similarities in the method and suspect descriptions of three armed robberies that occurred on April 10, 11 and 12, Schirard said.
Texaco Huggy Bears gas station, 902 Broadway, was robbed at 9 p.m. April 10; Family Dollar, 2207 Broadway, was robbed at 9:30 p.m. April 11; and Exxon gas station, 202 Harborside Drive was robbed at 5 a.m. April 12, he said.
Schirard declined to release the amount stolen from each business.
“The more you publicize the amount that was stolen, the more other people see it as a high score to beat,” Schirard said.
Police used surveillance video and witness testimony to identify two suspects in the April 12 robbery, he said.
Officers later identified a vehicle potentially used in the April 12 robbery and found it at the apartment complex Tuesday, he said.
“While there, officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the apartment and subsequently discovered several items and articles of clothing that implicate one or both of the subjects in the armed robberies at Huggy Bears and the Family Dollar,” Schirard said.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, Schirard said.
