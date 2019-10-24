Renée Ogundana holds a lighted candle while standing with others at a vigil at the League City Police Department honoring the victims of domestic violence Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The event was hosted by the League City Police Department and the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County.
Renée Ogundana holds a lighted candle while standing with others at a vigil at the League City Police Department honoring the victims of domestic violence Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The event was hosted by the League City Police Department and the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Courtney Ray and Nicholas Mendoza stand together while listening to speakers at a vigil at the League City Police Department honoring the victims of domestic violence Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Attendees hold candles during a moment of silence at a vigil at the League City Police Department honoring the victims of domestic violence Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jenna Hunt, 9, stands with others at a vigil at the League City Police Department honoring the victims of domestic violence Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
An attendee holds a lighted candle during a moment of silence at a vigil at the League City Police Department honoring the victims of domestic violence Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Cortney Etheredge holds her lighted candle during a vigil at the League City Police Department honoring the victims of domestic violence Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
League City police officers, city leaders and residents gathered together on Thursday night to recognize the pain that domestic violence can cause people in their community, and to try to let victims in the city know that there are ways to get help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.