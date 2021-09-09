Several roseate spoonbills flocked to a pond along Stewart Road near 99th Street in Galveston on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The wading birds, with their bright-pink feathers, preened and searched for food in the pond’s still water.
— Jennifer Reynolds
