Former University of Texas Medical Branch President Dr. Ben Raimer broke more than a month of silence Friday by saying UT System officials had dug for reasons to oust him and he still doesn’t know exactly what those reasons were.
UT System officials in a statement issued Friday night, however, said Raimer had been fully informed about the rationale for his removal and chose to resign rather than let the investigation play out.
