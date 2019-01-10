GALVESTON
A Galveston SWAT team descended on a house in Texas City on Wednesday evening to arrest a man suspected in a series of brazen robberies on the island over the past month.
Douglas Zeigler, 21, of Texas City, was arrested Thursday and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault causing bodily injury, police said.
Officers arrested Zeigler in a house on South Bell Drive in Texas City, Galveston police Capt. Joshua Schirard said. He was taken into custody without incident, Schirard said.
He is the second man arrested in connection to a series of robberies at Galveston businesses over the past month, Schirard said.
Additional charges also were added against another man arrested Tuesday for the same robberies.
Police charged Rodrick Harbin, 22, of Texas City, with engaging in organized criminal activity, Schirard said. Harbin already was in custody after being arrested and charged with aggravated robbery on Tuesday.
He is suspected of being one of two masked men who robbed the D’Ambra Meat Market & Grocery, 1728 Ave. N, at gunpoint Dec. 19.
The men ran into the store, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the cash register, according to a police complaint released Wednesday. They got away with at least $1,500, according to the complaint.
Police identified Harbin after taking fingerprints from a cash register tray and comparing them to records in computerized fingerprint database, according to the complaint.
At the same time, police said they had identified a second person of interest in the robbery. Zeigler is that second person, Schirard said.
Police suspect the two were involved in several robberies in Galveston since December, Schirard said. He did not say which robberies, citing the ongoing investigation. The police department planned to release more information Friday, he said.
There have been 14 reported robberies in Galveston since December, according to the police department.
Some of the robberies have been violent. A clerk at a Chevron gas station robbed Monday said a masked gunman had hit him in the head and stomach. Last week, robbers fired two shots inside the La Michoacana Meat Market, 3301 Broadway, during an attempted robbery.
In late December, a woman was shot during a robbery inside La Cazuela Cocina, a restaurant at 1508 39th St. Two teenagers were arrested after that incident. Investigators don’t suspect that robbery is related to other recent robberies in the city, Schirard said.
In response to the rash of crimes, the police department created a robbery suppression task force and increased patrols in business areas, police said.
Zeigler was held on $500,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to court records. Harbin was being held on $290,510 bond, according to court records.
