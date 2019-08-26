Ten months after voters overwhelmingly approved a $162.5 million bond referendum, groundbreaking on two major additions to the College of the Mainland campus in Texas City were celebrated Monday.
New buildings expected to be completed by the fall semester of 2021 are the first major campus additions since the college passed its last bond issue for $4.75 million in 1970.
Bond referendums failed in 2007 and 2011.
Amanda Ordonez, director of nursing, said the campus had gotten cramped over the years.
“In 1974, our new nursing program had 53 students,” Ordonez said. “By 2005, we’d added a vocational nursing program to our associates in nursing program and collectively had 230 students enrolled.
“Just imagine that 45 years ago, we had 53 students taking classes in the technical and vocational education building and that many years later, 230 are taking class in the same space, alongside all the other technical and vocational ed programs.”
The college has seen steady enrollment growth over the past four decades, but has been hindered in its ability to expand and add programs by the limited space, Ordonez said, echoing President Warren Nichols, both addressing a standing-room-only crowd beneath a large white tent flanked by construction fencing.
“It’s really less about the facilities and more about what we can do now that we have them,” Nichols said.
Engineering will be a new area of focus at the college, facilitated by the 160,000-square-foot Science Technology Engineering Art and Mathematics building under construction now, representing the largest investment of some $130 million of bond funds dedicated to new construction.
“We’ve recognized that in our community we have elementary, middle and high school students competing at national and international levels in robotics,” Nichols said. “Our facilities have not allowed us to create those kinds of programs for engineering.”
The new building will house associate degree concentrations in chemical, civil and mechanical engineering, training students to a point where they are employable at many area businesses or prepared to enter bachelor’s programs at four-year colleges, Nichols said.
The college’s new 60,000-square-foot administration and student center building is under construction simultaneously with the new sciences building, and a 90,000-square-foot industrial careers building will break ground about half-way through the construction of the first two, according to the administration.
Other programs to be housed in the new science building include an expanded cyber-security networking lab; new programs in surgical technology and imaging technology; a communications concentration with audio-visual labs and a graphic design program; dental hygienist and physical therapy assistant programs; relocated pharmacy tech, nursing assistant, medical assistant and medical coding programs and expanded associate in nursing and vocational nursing programs.
“We’re going to have a multi-room simulation lab in the new building instead of our 10-bed lab in one room that we use now,” Ordonez said. “The simulation rooms will allow instructors to assess student skills in a safe environment with room for feedback and instruction and our expanded labs will allow students to practice skills with one another.”
Classrooms, labs and student study areas will fill the first two floors, faculty offices will occupy the third floor, and the fourth floor of the new sciences building will be reserved for future growth, according to construction contractor, Austin Commercial.
Texas State Sen. Larry Taylor of Friendswood was on hand for the groundbreaking and told those gathered that in Galveston County the challenge was not finding jobs but preparing students to fill existing jobs.
Hunter Guidroz, 17, a participant in the college’s Collegiate Program that allows rising high school seniors like him to attend classes at the college their junior and senior years of high school, said he’s excited about all the construction and expansion on campus, even though it makes a lot of noise.
“It’s great for the student body,” Guidroz said. “We don’t have designated buildings for lots of things, and there’s a large influx of students in technical fields.”
Guidroz, who will graduate from Santa Fe High School in 2020, said when he arrived at the college he wasn’t the type to get involved in things and now finds himself heavily involved in student government and other aspects of college life.
“I’m happy we’re renovating,” he said. He hopes to attend University of Texas after earning his associate degree.
A series of community meetings to inform voters and taxpayers how the bond money is being spent are planned for the fall, Nichols said.
“We want to show them the new buildings and the progress we’ve made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.