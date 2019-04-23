GALVESTON
A proposal by a major island business to close a city street could change the downtown landscape.
American National Insurance Co., One Moody Plaza, on Thursday will bring a proposal before the Galveston City Council to close 20th Street between Market and Mechanic streets and build a pedestrian plaza next to a planned parking garage.
The company is planning a garage to replace several surface lots it owns and building a plaza between the garage on 21st Street and the company’s building, a white high-rise one block to the east, would prevent employees from having to wade through high water during storms, American National President and CEO James E. Pozzi said.
“We’re struggling over a way to get our employees across,” Pozzi said.
The concept would involve building a landscaped plaza that would be open to the public with a trolley and bus stop, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
Collins, who represents the downtown, sees the plaza as a potential boon to the area, he said.
“It would provide some public park space,” Collins said. “We need both the green space, and we need some more attractive things on the east side of town.”
If the proposal went through, the city would move the trolley station between Market and Postoffice streets to the new plaza one block north, Collins said.
While its employees would occupy the entire garage during the day, the company could be open to allow public parking in the garage during non-working hours, Pozzi said.
But cutting out the street and putting in a plaza would exacerbate flooding in the area, said David Watson, owner of David Watson Architect & Associates.
His company building, 1921 Market St., is directly across from the insurance company building.
“By closing that street and filling in the street, you have taken out a significant area where that water is displaced,” Watson said.
Flooding likely will get worse if the company walls off part of the street, said Lynn Eanes, owner of Galveston Automotive Professionals, 1918 Mechanic St.
Eanes also worries about the city granting a private company’s request to close a public street, she said.
“Closure of a street for a private enterprise benefit is a dangerous precedent to set in Galveston,” Eanes said.
The city would still retain ownership of the street, Collins said.
The company is still exploring the costs associated with building the plaza, but the only other option would be building an elevated walkway from the garage to the company’s tower, Pozzi said.
“It’s a lot less expensive than the alternative,” Pozzi said.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough said hasn’t been much involved in the discussions because he also sits on the company’s board of directors.
The city council is scheduled to discuss the proposal Thursday morning.
